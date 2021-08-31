Magistrate Court wedding ceremonies by appointment only due to COVID

Cobb County Magistrate Court will continue to perform wedding ceremonies on September 1, but only by appointment due to the continuing danger posed by the rapid spread of COVID-19 in Cobb County.

The county posted the following notice to its website:

Due to the continued high rate of COVID-19 transmission in Cobb County, the Magistrate Court will return to conducting wedding ceremonies by appointment only on September 1, 2021.



Appointments may be scheduled by calling (770) 528-8906. Each couple will be allowed to bring up to four (4) guests to the group ceremony.



Please visit cobbcounty.org/courts/magistrate-court for more information.



“When Cobb’s couples say ‘I do’ we want to make sure it’s in health, not sickness,” said Chief Magistrate Judge Brendan F. Murphy. “This step will ensure that the Magistrate Court can continue to safely offer this free service to our community.”

About Magistrate Court Weddings

The Magistrate Court website has the following general information about weddings conducted by the court:

Wedding ceremonies will be held seven days a week at 6 p.m. Additionally, ceremonies will be held on Saturdays, Sundays and County holidays at noon. Parties wishing to be married should report 30 minutes early.

County holidays are as follows:

New Years Day

Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Good Friday

Memorial Day

Independence Day

Labor Day

Veteran’s Day

Thanksgiving Holidays

Christmas Holidays

The parties must present a valid marriage license, which can be obtained from the Cobb County Probate Court. Questions regarding marriage license should be directed to the Probate Court at 770-528-1932.

For further information visit the court’s wedding page by following this link.