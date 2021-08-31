Cobb County hits COVID 14-day case rate of 807 per 100,000 while Douglas passes 1,000

The latest figures from Cobb & Douglas Public Health do not give a reason for optimism as the delta variant of COVID-19 continues to tear through the county.

The 14-day case rate per 100,000 of population is at 807, far above the 100 cases per 7-day period that the CDC defines as high community transmission. Douglas County is in even worse shape at 1,005 cases per 100,000 over a 14-day period.

The cumulative totals for Cobb County are 72,778 cases, 3,778 hospitalizations, and 1,081 total deaths.

Yesterday’s Statewide numbers

Yesterday, August 30, the Georgia Department of Public Health reported 19,083 cases were reported statewide. There were 581 hospitalizations and 85 confirmed deaths.

This brings the cumulative statewide total to 1,084,225 confirmed cases, 72,822 hospitalizations, 11,978 ICU visits, and 3,047 deaths.

Kemp sends National Guard to hospitals, including Wellstar Kennestone

Due to the stress COVID-19 has put on the hospital system in Georgia, Gov. Brian Kemp sent National Guard troops to hospitals around the state, including Wellstar Kennestone in Marietta.

His office issued the following press release:

Atlanta, GA – Today, Governor Brian P. Kemp announced the Georgia National Guard, in coordination with the Georgia Emergency Management Agency and the Department of Community Health, will deploy 105 personnel to hospitals throughout the state. These trained medical personnel will assist staff at the following hospitals:

Southeast Georgia Health System, Brunswick

Northeast Georgia Medical Center, Gainesville

Wellstar Kennestone, Marietta

Piedmont Henry, Stockbridge

Phoebe Putney, Albany

Memorial Health University Medical Center, Savannah

Navicent Health, Macon

Grady Hospital, Atlanta

Piedmont Fayette, Fayetteville

Houston Medical Center, Warner Robins

“These guardsmen will assist our frontline healthcare workers as they provide quality medical care during the current increase in cases and hospitalizations, and I greatly appreciate General Carden and his team for their willingness to answer the call again in our fight against COVID-19,” said Governor Kemp. “This Georgia National Guard mission is in addition to the 2,800 state-supported staff and 450 new beds brought online I announced last week, at a total state investment of $625 million through December of this year. I continue to urge all Georgians to talk to a medical professional about getting vaccinated.”