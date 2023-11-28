Register requests $1.59 million to handle Cobb public safety costs for 2025 MLB All-Star Game

According to a news release posted to the Cobb County website, Cobb Public Safety Director Michael Register has requested that the Cobb Board of Commissioners approve $1,589,752.00 in expenditures for “safety, security and transportation expenses” for the 2025 Major League Baseball All-Star Game to be held in Truist Park.

FROM: Michael Register, Agency Director

DATE: November 28, 2023

PURPOSE

To authorize the request to include contingency funding, within the FY2025 annual budget, for safety, security and transportation expenses associated with hosting the 2025 Major League Baseball All-Star Game and sponsored events.

BACKGROUND

The Major League Baseball (MLB) All-Star game will be held at Truist Park in 2025. Additionally, numerous MLB-sponsored events will be held throughout the county, primarily concentrated in the Battery and Cumberland areas. The All-Star game and related events are designated as a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Special Event Assessment Rating (SEAR) Level III, which indicates a heightened awareness status. The Cobb County Police Department (CCPD) is the lead law enforcement agency, though other public safety entities are partners to ensure the overall safety and mobility of our residents and visitors. Per normal protocol for major events in the metro Atlanta region, CCPD has completed mutual aid and assistance agreements with jurisdictions within Cobb and with partner-agencies in the metro Atlanta area. All Agreements have been reviewed and approved to form per the County Attorney’s Office. The Cobb Public Safety Agency and Sheriff’s Office has identified essential needs including equipment, training, lodging, supplies, etc. with an estimated cost in the amount of $1,020,554.00 to properly manage the events. The attached spreadsheet details the projected costs for the required priority one and priority two preferred items for the mutual aid officers assigned from jurisdictions outside Cobb County. The projected cost of overtime is $557,338.00 for police and sheriff employees, $143,842.00 for fire employees, and $13,248.00 for emergency communication employees. In conjunction with Cobb PD, PARKS requested a strike team for the Bob Callan Trail for graffiti issues, garbage issues, etc. at a cost of $3,760.00, with a projected overtime cost of $6,641.00. To further ensure the safety of those attending this event and to appropriately manage traffic flow for residents and visitors in the immediate/surrounding areas, Cobb DOT has identified additional equipment, signage and services that will be needed. Traffic management also includes potential increased CobbLinc transit services and additional equipment for Cobb County International Airport – McCollum Field to effectively manage anticipated increased usage of these services. Estimated costs for essential needs identified by Cobb DOT total $360,489.00. The projected cost of overtime for Cobb DOT employees is $62,442.00, resulting in a total estimated cost of $422,931.00 for Cobb DOT specified needs associated with the MLB All-Star events.

The Cobb Communications Department will use targeted social media advertising to inform Cobb residents and businesses about the impact this event might have on their daily commute, traffic patterns, and opportunities to participate in any activities that could help the tourism or retail component of the event. They will also purchase a drone to provide images and videos to use in outreach about traffic closures or re-routing surrounding the event. Pictures and video footage will be added to the current digital library. Estimated costs provided by Communications are $5,000.00 for advertising, $3,500.00 for drone and accessories, and $3,437.00 for overtime and personnel costs. Therefore, the total estimated cost in the amount of $1,589,752.00 requested for the anticipated safety and security expenses associated with the All-Star Game and related sponsored events, has $786,948.00 allocated for overtime expenses and $802,804.00 for all other related resources, materials, and capabilities. Based on data provided by Baseball Almanac, the economic impact shows the Midsummer Classic is a significant economic boom for hosting cities. We anticipate this event to have an enormous sociological and economic impact on the County. In the past, hosting cities have experienced an economic impact ranging from $37M to $190M. Our surrounding hotels/motels, restaurants and event venues will benefit significantly from the AllStar Game. We anticipate a robust return on this requested investment.The County will continue to work with its partners to cover and/or seek reimbursement for costs associated with the All-Star Game and other MLB-sponsored events.

IMPACT STATEMENT

It is requested that the Board of Commissioners authorize a contingency funding request for the FY2025 (October 1, 2024 – September 30, 2025), in the amount of $1,589,752.00 to ensure the costs associated with hosting the 2025 MLB All-Star Game and other MLB sponsored events do not have a substantial impact on annually adopted County resources. Any portion of the contingency funding appropriated within the adopted FY2025 budget, that is not needed for these purposes, will be returned to fund balance within the General Fund upon completion of expense processing.

FUNDING

Funding will be available per the attached spreadsheet to offset one-time expenses associated with hosting these events during that fiscal year. This action will have no impact on any FY2024 County fund.

RECOMMENDATION

The Board of Commissioners authorize the request to include contingency funding, within the FY2025 annual budget, for safety, security and transportation expenses associated with hosting the 2025 Major League Baseball All-Star Game and sponsored events, in the amount of $1,589,752.00; authorize the corresponding budget transactions, specifically the submission of this request for inclusion in the proposed FY2025 annual budget proposal; and further authorize the Chairwoman to execute the necessary documents.

