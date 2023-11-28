Cobb County weather forecast for Tuesday, November 28, 2023

The National Weather Service forecasts partly sunny skies here in Cobb County on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, with a high near 48 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to wind chills in the teens that are expected across far north Georgia this morning with single-digit wind chills at the highest peaks of the northeast Georgia mountains.

A Fire Danger Statement is also in effect for portions of north and central Georgia this afternoon and early evening due to low relative humidity and breezy conditions.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Advertisement

Today

Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 48. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight

Patchy frost after 5 a.m. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 24. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday

Patchy frost before 8 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 52. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night

Showers likely after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Friday

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 1 p.m, then showers likely. High near 60. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Friday Night

A 40 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 52.

Saturday

A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 65.

Saturday Night

Showers likely, mainly after 1 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 55. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Sunday

Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Sunday Night

Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 52. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Monday

A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with October 2023 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date Min Temp Max Temp Average Departure from Norm Precipitation 2023-10-01 83 66 74.5 4.2 0 2023-10-02 84 65 74.5 4.6 0 2023-10-03 84 65 74.5 4.9 0 2023-10-04 84 65 74.5 5.3 0 2023-10-05 82 63 72.5 3.7 0 2023-10-06 79 66 72.5 4 0.01 2023-10-07 72 53 62.5 -5.6 0 2023-10-08 69 47 58 -9.7 0 2023-10-09 75 47 61 -6.3 0 2023-10-10 83 54 68.5 1.5 0 2023-10-11 74 60 67 0.4 0.7 2023-10-12 69 59 64 -2.2 0.55 2023-10-13 67 60 63.5 -2.3 0.14 2023-10-14 76 60 68 2.6 0.01 2023-10-15 65 51 58 -7 T 2023-10-16 60 46 53 -11.7 0 2023-10-17 68 45 56.5 -7.8 0 2023-10-18 71 47 59 -4.9 0 2023-10-19 72 51 61.5 -2 T 2023-10-20 76 57 66.5 3.4 0.37 2023-10-21 76 50 63 0.3 0 2023-10-22 79 58 68.5 6.2 0 2023-10-23 73 53 63 1 0 2023-10-24 74 50 62 0.4 0 2023-10-25 76 53 64.5 3.3 0 2023-10-26 79 61 70 9.2 0 2023-10-27 79 60 69.5 9 0 2023-10-28 82 59 70.5 10.4 0 2023-10-29 83 61 72 12.3 0 2023-10-30 85 53 69 9.6 0 2023-10-31 64 45 54.5 -4.5 0

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, November 28, allowing a comparison to current weather. Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 60 75 in 1990 37 in 1912 Min Temperature M 41 64 in 1985 20 in 1936 Avg Temperature M 50.7 69.0 in 1985 31.5 in 1912 Precipitation M 0.13 3.53 in 1948 0.00 in 2022 Snowfall M 0.0 T in 1966 0.0 in 2022 Snow Depth M – 0 in 2022 0 in 2022 HDD (base 65) M 14 33 in 1938 0 in 2001 CDD (base 65) M 0 4 in 1985 0 in 2022 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 66.2 64.4 70.8 in 2001 54.4 in 1880 Avg Min Temperature 48.4 44.4 53.6 in 1985 34.4 in 1976 Avg Temperature 57.3 54.4 61.9 in 1985 45.3 in 1976 Total Precipitation 2.01 3.72 15.72 in 1948 T in 2016 Total Snowfall 0.0 0.0 1.0 in 1968 0.0 in 2023 Max Snow Depth 0 – 1 in 1975 0 in 2023 Total HDD (base 65) 209 307 547 in 1976 128 in 1985 Total CDD (base 65) 8 10 48 in 1985 0 in 2021 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 76.9 74.9 77.4 in 2016 65.0 in 1878 Avg Min Temperature 58.3 55.7 58.3 in 2023 48.4 in 1878 Avg Temperature 67.6 65.3 67.6 in 2019 56.7 in 1878 Total Precipitation 37.36 45.60 67.34 in 1948 6.53 in 1878 Total Snowfall (since July 1) 0.0 0.0 1.0 in 1968 0.0 in 2023 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 0 – 1 in 1975 0 in 2023 Total HDD (since July 1) 277 410 834 in 1976 214 in 1985 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 2221 2048 2643 in 2019 33 in 1878

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2023-11-27

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2023-11-27

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2023-11-27

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2023-11-26

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2023-11-26

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”