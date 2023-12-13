Pursuit by MCS Organized Crime Task Force leaves suspect vehicle overturned with police car on top

According to a public information release from Officer Aaron Wilson of the Cobb County Police Department, officers assigned to the MCS Organized Crime Task Force, along with uniformed Cobb County officers, were engaged in an pursuit that led to the suspect’s vehicle overturned with a police car on top.

According to police, the crash was the outcome of a Precision Immobilization Technique (PIT) maneuver in an attempt by police to stop the suspect, who had already collided with three vehicles.

The Cobb County Courier has a policy of withholding or redacting the name of suspects unless and until the person is convicted in a court of law or enters a plea of guilty. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty, and the internet has no effective way of removing reports of arrest if the person is exonerated].

The public information release states that at around 9:10 p.m. on Tuesday, officers attempted a traffic stop on a Jeep Gladiator near Sandtown Road and Hollyridge Drive in Cobb County.

The suspect refused to comply with the stop request and tried to evade officers. The situation escalated when he attempted to ram an officer with his vehicle, prompting a pursuit that entered the southbound lanes of the interstate toward Atlanta and continued through various surface streets.

While on Northside Drive at 17th Street, the suspect’s Jeep collided with two vehicles before making a left turn onto 17th Street. Continuing southbound on Howell Mill Road, the Jeep collided with a third vehicle.

The public information release describes the end of the chase as follows:

In response to the escalating threat, a Cobb County Police DUI Task Force Officer executed a Precision Immobilization Technique (PIT) maneuver. The PIT maneuver caused the Jeep to rotate and rollover, ultimately ending up on its roof with a patrol car on top of it. Both vehicles came to an uncontrolled final rest on Howell Mill Road.

The suspect sustained minor injuries and was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital.

After being treated, he was taken to Cobb County Adult Detention Center, facing charges of Aggravated Assault, Fleeing and Eluding, Reckless Driving, Driving While Suspended or Revoked (Felony), Failure to Maintain Lane, and Violation of a Traffic Control Device.