Atlanta Ballet to present “Coco Chanel: The Life of a Fashion Icon”

Atlanta Ballet dancers Mikaela Santos, Fuki Takahashi and Shadow — photo by Shocarra Marcus, courtesy of the Atlanta Ballet

Atlanta Ballet, under the artistic guidance of Gennadi Nedvigin, is set to introduce a unique ballet production, “Coco Chanel: The Life of a Fashion Icon,” in collaboration with Hong Kong Ballet and Queensland Ballet. The North American debut of this ballet is scheduled from February 9 to 17, 2024.

The performance will be at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, 2800 Cobb Galleria Pkwy, Atlanta, GA 30339. For ticket information, visit https://www.atlantaballet.com.

Choreographer Annabelle Lopez Ochoa explores the complex life of Gabrielle Bonheur “Coco” Chanel in her tenth original full-length narrative ballet. Chanel, known for her transformative impact on the fashion world, is remembered for her innovative designs and the popularization of casual chic style in the post-World War I era.

Advertisement

Ochoa’s ballet delves into Chanel’s legacy, showcasing her remarkable designs, business savvy, and glamorous lifestyle, while also addressing the controversies that marked her ascent to fame.

“I am interested in telling stories about strong historical women,” said Ochoa, who has also produced works about Eva Perón and Frida Kahlo. “Behind the surface of a strong woman, there is always a hidden emotional story full of hardships and flaws.”

Ochoa, a prolific choreographer with over 100 works for 70 companies worldwide, brings her expertise to depict Chanel’s complex life through ballet. She stands as one of the few female choreographers specializing in narrative ballet, with nine previous narrative ballets, including “Frida” for Dutch National Ballet in 2020 and “Doña Perón” for Ballet Hispánico in 2022.

Rehearsals for “Coco Chanel …” Photo: Kim Kenney, Courtesy of the Atlanta Ballet

“Coco Chanel: The Life of a Fashion Icon” assembles a notable creative team, including artistic collaboration by Nancy Meckler, an original score by Peter Salem, and set and costume designs by Jérôme Kaplan. The Atlanta Ballet Orchestra will perform Salem’s music live during the North American premiere.

Nedvigin, the artistic director of Atlanta Ballet, expressed his enthusiasm for premiering Ochoa’s work in the United States and highlighted the importance of contextualizing Chanel’s story beyond the stage.

“Annabelle is a brilliant choreographer and thoughtful storyteller, and we are honored to premiere her work in the U.S. for Atlanta audiences,” said Nedvigin. “The ballet portrays a historical figure with a past that was both inspiring and problematic, so we want to go beyond the stage with meaningful partnerships and educational resources to help contextualize Chanel’s story.”

Along with the production, Atlanta Ballet is partnering with SCAD FASH Museum of Fashion + Film and The William Breman Jewish Heritage Museum to develop informative programming. SCAD FASH will focus on the House of Chanel’s influence on the fashion industry, while The Breman will explore Coco Chanel’s antisemitism and collaboration with the Nazis. These resources will also provide education on recognizing and addressing antisemitism today.

“Coco Chanel: The Life of a Fashion Icon” is a co-production involving Hong Kong Ballet, Atlanta Ballet, and Queensland Ballet. The ballet premiered in Hong Kong in March and will be introduced by Atlanta Ballet as its U.S. debut, followed by Queensland Ballet’s performance in the fall of 2024.

The North American premiere of “Coco Chanel: The Life of a Fashion Icon” by Atlanta Ballet is made possible by a lead gift from The Carlos Family Foundation, with additional support from Katherine Scott. For more information about Atlanta Ballet and the supplementary programming and educational resources related to the ballet depicting Coco Chanel’s life, please visit www.atlantaballet.com.

The press release for the event noted that while this production draws inspiration from real-life figures and events, some incidents, names, characters, and timelines portrayed in the production are fictional. Reference to specific products, services, designs, or other elements does not imply endorsement, sponsorship, or association by any individual or entity with Atlanta Ballet.