Atlanta Ballet announces three upcoming performances beginning in March

The Atlanta Ballet, based at the Cobb Energy Centre for the Performing Arts, distributed the following announcement about three upcoming performances:

Following a season of record-breaking successes, Atlanta Ballet will present three more shows in its season of premieres and cherished masterpieces: Atlanta Ballet 2’s family ballet Cinderella March 16-17, as well as company performances Kaleidoscope March 22-24 and Liquid Motion May 10-12. Individual tickets are available for all three of these shows performed at the Cobb Energy Centre for the Performing Arts.

“After a successful classical, family and U.S. premiere ballet so far this season, some of the best is yet to come with a world premiere from our Choreographer-in-Residence Claudia Schreier and much more,” says Atlanta Ballet’s Artistic Director Gennadi Nedvigin. “With Atlanta Ballet 2’s family show, a world premiere double bill and a three-piece showcase, audiences will find there’s a whole lot of wonder in store to present on our world stage.”

Next: The family ballet Cinderella

Cinderella, to be performed March 16-17, 2024 by Atlanta Ballet 2, is a family ballet conceived and choreographed by Bruce Wells with music by Johann Strauss II. Wellsis internationally acclaimed for his work with New York City Ballet, The Australian Ballet and The Pacific Northwest Ballet. Atlanta Ballet audiences will remember Wells’ work on the company’s stage, when he created a new Beauty and the Beast for Atlanta Ballet 2 that performed to record audiences last season. Cinderella is part of this grand tradition as it also has narration and a one-hour running time, making it ideal for family audiences. Atlanta Ballet 2 has previously performed a work Wells created for them, The Swan Princess, as well as Snow White.

Three shows in one: Kaleidoscope

Kaleidoscope, with performances March 22-24,is billed as ”color, sound and movement on the horizon” with works by distinguished choreographers Sergio Masero, Mark Morris and Garrett Smith. Here are details of the works in the Kaleidoscope showcase of amazing dance works, two of which are world premieres:

· Choreographer and Atlanta Ballet company dancer Sergio Masero from Madrid, Spain will delight audiences with the neoclassical grace of his world premiere Querencia. Exploring the profound concept of a safe and beloved space, Masero expands his horizons through an emotional portrayal of love and longing. In Spanish, the word “querencia” embodies a sense of belonging and deep cultural connection.

· Sandpaper Ballet by Mark Morris is a rhythmic, playful ballet to lift the spirits through a flawless balance of music and movement. The entertainingly fresh and celebratory melodies combine with inventive, dynamic and precise choreographic gestures, making for a riveting visual and acoustic experience. Morris has been hailed as the “the most successful and influential choreographer alive, and indisputably the most musical” by The New York Times.

· At the forefront of the choreographic scene with works for The Mariinsky Ballet, Houston Ballet, Norwegian National Ballet, and Netflix’s Tiny Pretty Things, accomplished dancer and freelance choreographer Garrett Smith will inspire with his innovative and artistic brilliance in Corridors.

Ticketholders for Kaleidoscope will enjoy all three works in one triple bill performance, and individual tickets are now available for this showcase event.

Double bill of world premieres in the season finale: Liquid Motion

The dramatic final show of the Atlanta Ballet season is a two-act performance of stunning world premieres called Liquid Motion, to be presented May 10-12, 2024:

· Atlanta Ballet’s acclaimed Choreographer-in-Residence Claudia Schreier will premiere a groundbreaking ballet to “The Jungle (Symphony No. 4)” by award-winning jazz musician Wynton Marsalis. The work is a journey through musicality and inventive movement that reflects the complexities and fast pace of modern city life. In collaboration with Atlanta muralist, Charity Hamidullah, Schreier and her costume designer, Abby Polston, will also design state-of-the-art costumes and scenic elements that implement Hamidullah’s murals. Schreier is known for her previous Atlanta Ballet works, Fauna, Pleiades Dances, Carnivale, and First Impulse, which was named one of Pointe Magazine’s Standout Performances of 2019. She has been commissioned by companies across the world and has created over 50 pieces.

· The companion piece to Schreier’s work in the Liquid Motion program will be a world premiere work choreographed by Juliano Nuñes, resident choreographer with the Philadelphia Ballet. Trained at the Brazilian Dance Conservatory in Rio de Janeiro, Juliano Nuñes has been a part of companies such as Royal Ballet of Flanders, Leipzig Opera Ballet, Badisches Staatstheater Karlsruhe and Stuttgart Gauthier Dance. He has received critical acclaim for his own choreography and has created pieces for the Royal Ballet in London, Birmingham Royal Ballet, Nederlands Dans Theatre 2, Acosta Danza, Philadelphia Ballet, Mariinsky Theatre, Ballet Zürich Opera House, Ballet Jazz de Montreal, Staatstheater Hannover, Ballet West, Origen Festival Cultural, Teatro San Carlo, and also creates for the Netflix series Tiny Pretty Things.

Individual tickets are also on sale for Liquid Motion.

For more information on Atlanta Ballet’s performance season, please call 404-892-3303 or visit www.atlantaballet.com.