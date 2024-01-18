Cobb County weather forecast for Thursday, January 18, 2024

The National Weather Service forecasts increasing clouds here in Cobb County on Thursday, January 18, 2024, with a high near 47 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to lingering cold air, with dangerously cold conditions possible Friday evening.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

Today

Increasing clouds, with a high near 47. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tonight

Rain likely, mainly before 3 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a temperature falling to around 34 by 5 p.m. Northwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 14. Wind chill values as low as zero. Northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 29. Northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday Night

Clear, with a low around 14.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 40.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 25.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Tuesday

A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51.

Tuesday Night

A 40 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 46.

Wednesday

Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 60. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with December 2023 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Average Departure from norm Precipitation 2023-12-01 66 47 56.5 6.5 0.15 2023-12-02 67 58 62.5 12.7 T 2023-12-03 69 52 60.5 10.9 0.1 2023-12-04 69 45 57 7.6 0 2023-12-05 61 40 50.5 1.3 0 2023-12-06 54 39 46.5 -2.5 0 2023-12-07 59 32 45.5 -3.3 0 2023-12-08 63 37 50 1.4 0 2023-12-09 69 52 60.5 12.1 0.28 2023-12-10 65 38 51.5 3.3 1.16 2023-12-11 51 33 42 -6 0 2023-12-12 56 33 44.5 -3.3 0 2023-12-13 59 35 47 -0.7 0 2023-12-14 59 42 50.5 3 0 2023-12-15 60 35 47.5 0.2 0 2023-12-16 58 41 49.5 2.4 T 2023-12-17 54 48 51 4 0.01 2023-12-18 58 37 47.5 0.7 0 2023-12-19 47 29 38 -8.7 0 2023-12-20 53 29 41 -5.5 0 2023-12-21 57 32 44.5 -1.9 0 2023-12-22 58 40 49 2.8 0 2023-12-23 67 44 55.5 9.4 0 2023-12-24 65 46 55.5 9.5 0.01 2023-12-25 63 57 60 14.2 1.7 2023-12-26 63 53 58 12.3 0.27 2023-12-27 58 47 52.5 6.9 T 2023-12-28 56 39 47.5 2 0 2023-12-29 45 34 39.5 -5.9 T 2023-12-30 49 34 41.5 -3.7 0 2023-12-31 57 31 44 -1.2 0

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, January 18, allowing a comparison to current weather.

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 54 72 in 1929 22 in 1977 Min Temperature M 35 63 in 1943 10 in 1994 Avg Temperature M 44.5 65.5 in 1943 16.5 in 1977 Precipitation M 0.14 2.68 in 1943 0.00 in 2022 Snowfall M 0.0 5.0 in 1992 0.0 in 2023 Snow Depth M – 2 in 2018 0 in 2023 HDD (base 65) M 20 48 in 1977 0 in 1943 CDD (base 65) M 0 1 in 1943 0 in 2023 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 52.2 53.7 66.1 in 1907 36.9 in 1977 Avg Min Temperature 32.8 35.6 52.0 in 1907 20.9 in 1977 Avg Temperature 42.5 44.6 59.1 in 1907 28.9 in 1977 Total Precipitation 4.71 2.65 10.82 in 1925 0.06 in 1907 Total Snowfall 0.0 0.6 7.0 in 1982 0.0 in 2024 Max Snow Depth 0 – 3 in 2011 0 in 2024 Total HDD (base 65) 379 367 644 in 1977 97 in 1907 Total CDD (base 65) 0 0 8 in 2022 0 in 2024 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 52.2 53.7 66.1 in 1907 36.9 in 1977 Avg Min Temperature 32.8 35.6 52.0 in 1907 20.9 in 1977 Avg Temperature 42.5 44.6 59.1 in 1907 28.9 in 1977 Total Precipitation 4.71 2.65 10.82 in 1925 0.06 in 1907 Total Snowfall (since July 1) 0.0 1.0 7.0 in 1982 0.0 in 2024 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 0 – 3 in 2011 0 in 2024 Total HDD (since July 1) 1176 1357 2324 in 1977 932 in 1932 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 0 0 8 in 2022 0 in 2024

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-01-17

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-01-17

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2024-01-17

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2024-01-17

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2024-01-17

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”