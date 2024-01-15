Georgia gasoline prices continue their modest but steady decline

Photo: Larry Felton Johnson/Cobb County Courier

According to the weekly report from AAA, Georgia average gas prices continued their modest but steady downward trend. Cobb County prices remained close to the state average.

Today, Georgia motorists are shelling out an average of $2.95 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline, though this figure remains subject to overnight fluctuations.

This Monday’s state average marks a decrease of 2 cents from the prices a week ago, reflecting a 4-cent dip from last month and a substantial 10-cent drop compared to last year.

Filling up a 15-gallon tank with regular gasoline now carries an average cost of $44.25, leaving Georgians with an extra $1.50 in their pockets compared to the expenses incurred at the pump a year ago.

“Lackluster demand, alongside increased global oil supply, appear to be factors decreasing prices at the pump,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “However, keep an eye out on frigid temps because those can affect refinery production, pushing some regional gas prices higher.”

Gasoline prices in Cobb County

A gallon of regular unleaded in Cobb County is $2.97, two cents more than the statewide average.

It is always possible to find lower gas prices than the average by comparison shopping or using tools like http://gasbuddy.com.

What are the national trends?

AAA’s weekly report stated the following about national gas and oil trends:

Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has decreased by 1 cent to $3.06 (subject to change overnight). The primary reason appears to be rather humdrum numbers for the cost of oil and gasoline demand. According to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand increased from 7.95 to 8.33 million barrels a day last week. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks increased significantly by 8 million barrels to 245 million barrels. The slight uptick in demand has limited pump price drops, causing the national average to stagnate. However, if oil prices continue to drop, drivers could continue to see pump prices trickle lower.

How does AAA determine gas prices?

According to AAA:

“AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability.

“All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.”