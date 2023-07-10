Georgia gasoline prices take a sharp upward bump over past week

After a few weeks of remaining steady or declining, gasoline prices in Georgia increased sharply, according to the weekly report from AAA.

The average gas price in Georgia has risen by six cents per gallon compared to last week. Drivers here are currently paying an average of $3.26 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline.

However, this average is 1 cent lower than a month ago and 94 cents lower than the prices seen at this time last year.

To fill a 15-gallon tank, it now costs an average of $48.90, which is $14.10 less than the cost incurred a year ago. In comparison, the national average for a regular gallon of gasoline has remained unchanged since last Monday, holding steady at $3.53.

Advertisement

“Georgia pump prices increased after the 4th of July holiday,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “Most likely due to higher demand amid decreasing supply. However, this could be more of a glitch than a trend, and demand may retreat once the holiday is further in the rearview mirror.”

Gasoline prices in Cobb County

The price of a gallon of regular unleaded in Cobb County is $3.291, roughly three cents more than the statewide average.

It is always possible to find lower gas prices than the average by comparison shopping or using tools like http://gasbuddy.com.

What are the national trends?

AAA’s weekly report stated the following about national gas and oil trends:

How does AAA determine gas prices?

According to AAA:

“AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability.

“All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.”