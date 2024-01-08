Two back-to-back storm systems expected to sweep through Cobb and region starting Tuesday

According to the National Weather Service, two storm systems are expected to sweep across Cobb County and other parts of north and central Georgia, the first hitting Tuesday and the next on its heels Thursday.

What is in the statement?

The statement gives the following details:

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North and

Central Georgia.

.DAY ONE…Today and Tonight…

Light freezing rain will be possible in the higher elevations of

far north Georgia late tonight, mainly at elevations above 2500

feet.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Tuesday through Sunday…

Showers and thunderstorms will sweep across the area during the day

Tuesday. Some storms may be strong to severe, particularly south of

a Columbus to Eatonton line. Severe thunderstorms that develop

will be capable of producing damaging wind gusts and a few

tornadoes. Widespread non-thunderstorm wind gusts over 40 mph are

also possible, with higher gusts across the northern mountains.

Rainfall amounts of over 3 inches are possible in a swath from

Columbus to Gainesville, with higher amounts across the

northeastern mountains.

Another storm system is expected to bring showers and thunderstorms

to the region Thursday night and Friday.

.SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT…

Spotter activation will not be needed through tonight.

What counties are affected?

The following counties are included in the hazardous weather outlook:

Baldwin, Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattahoochee, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Crawford, Crisp, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Dodge, Dooly, Douglas, Emanuel, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Gilmer, Glascock, Gordon, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Hancock, Haralson, Harris, Heard, Henry, Houston, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Lamar, Laurens, Lumpkin, Macon, Madison, Marion, Meriwether, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Murray, Muscogee, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Peach, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Pulaski, Putnam, Rockdale, Schley, South Fulton, Spalding, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taliaferro, Taylor, Telfair, Toombs, Towns, Treutlen, Troup, Twiggs, Union, Upson, Walker, Walton, Warren, Washington, Webster, Wheeler, White, Whitfield, Wilcox, Wilkes, Wilkinson

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

