Wind advisory in effect for Cobb this afternoon through Tuesday: gusts up to 45 mph

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for Cobb County and other north Georgia counties on Monday, January 8, 2024.

The advisory begins at 4 p.m. this afternoon and is in effect until Tuesday, January 9 at 7 p.m.

What is in the statement?

The statement gives the following details:

…WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

7 PM EST TUESDAY…

* WHAT…Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Portions of north central, northwest and west central

Georgia.

* WHEN…From 4 PM this afternoon to 7 PM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

What counties are affected?

The following counties are included in the hazardous weather outlook:

Dade, Walker, Catoosa, Whitfield, Chattooga, Gordon, Pickens, Floyd, Bartow, Cherokee, Forsyth, Hall, Polk, Paulding, Cobb, North Fulton, Gwinnett, Haralson, Carroll, Douglas, South Fulton, DeKalb, Heard, Coweta, Fayette, Clayton, Troup, Meriwether, Harris, Talbot, Muscogee, Chattahoochee, Marion, Stewart, Webster

Including the cities of Calhoun, Rome, Cartersville, Gainesville,Marietta, Atlanta, Lawrenceville, Carrollton, Douglasville,East Point, Decatur, Newnan, Peachtree City, Columbus,and Lumpkin

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

