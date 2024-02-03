Cobb County weather forecast for Saturday, February 3, 2024

The National Weather Service forecasts sunny skies here in Cobb County on Saturday, February 3, 2024, with a high near 60 degrees.

Tonight it is expected to be partly cloudy, with an overnight low of around 40 degrees.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Sunny, with a high near 60. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Sunday

Showers likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 47. East wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Sunday Night

Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 40. Windy, with an east wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Monday

A 20 percent chance of showers before 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 33.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 58.

Tuesday Night

Clear, with a low around 33.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 59.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Thursday

Partly sunny, with a high near 60.

Thursday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Friday

A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with January 2024 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Average Departure from norm Precipitation 2024-01-01 50 34 42 -3.1 0 2024-01-02 54 30 42 -3 0 2024-01-03 47 31 39 -5.9 0.03 2024-01-04 53 34 43.5 -1.3 0 2024-01-05 53 32 42.5 -2.2 0.17 2024-01-06 51 39 45 0.3 0.7 2024-01-07 51 36 43.5 -1.1 T 2024-01-08 52 33 42.5 -2.1 0.44 2024-01-09 54 40 47 2.5 2.75 2024-01-10 51 37 44 -0.5 0 2024-01-11 62 35 48.5 4 0 2024-01-12 56 42 49 4.5 0.22 2024-01-13 50 31 40.5 -4 0 2024-01-14 58 30 44 -0.5 0 2024-01-15 61 42 51.5 7 0 2024-01-16 46 18 32 -12.5 0.4 2024-01-17 39 13 26 -18.5 0 2024-01-18 51 24 37.5 -7 0 2024-01-19 48 27 37.5 -7.1 0.02 2024-01-20 32 17 24.5 -20.1 0 2024-01-21 41 14 27.5 -17.2 0 2024-01-22 50 27 38.5 -6.2 0 2024-01-23 52 41 46.5 1.7 0.05 2024-01-24 63 48 55.5 10.6 0.09 2024-01-25 72 61 66.5 21.5 1.1 2024-01-26 69 60 64.5 19.4 0 2024-01-27 66 57 61.5 16.3 0.46 2024-01-28 56 44 50 4.7 T 2024-01-29 54 39 46.5 1.1 0 2024-01-30 61 33 47 1.4 T 2024-01-31 56 40 48 2.3 T

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, February 3, allowing a comparison to current weather.

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Almanac for Atlanta Area, GA (ThreadEx)

February 3, 2024

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 56 76 in 2020 26 in 1996 Min Temperature M 37 62 in 1990 2 in 1917 Avg Temperature M 46.2 68.5 in 1990 15.0 in 1917 Precipitation M 0.16 3.10 in 1920 0.00 in 2021 Snowfall M 0.1 0.4 in 1996 0.0 in 2023 Snow Depth M – T in 1961 0 in 2023 HDD (base 65) M 19 50 in 1917 0 in 1990 CDD (base 65) M 0 4 in 1990 0 in 2023 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 66.5 55.6 72.3 in 1989 35.0 in 1996 Avg Min Temperature 37.0 36.4 56.7 in 1988 8.7 in 1917 Avg Temperature 51.8 46.0 63.3 in 1887 22.8 in 1917 Total Precipitation 0.00 0.48 3.81 in 1936 0.00 in 2024 Total Snowfall 0.0 0.1 0.4 in 1996 0.0 in 2024 Max Snow Depth 0 – 3 in 1936 0 in 2024 Total HDD (base 65) 26 57 126 in 1917 5 in 1887 Total CDD (base 65) 0 0 4 in 1990 0 in 2024 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 54.3 54.1 64.7 in 1950 38.7 in 1940 Avg Min Temperature 35.2 35.7 46.9 in 1950 20.1 in 1977 Avg Temperature 44.8 44.9 55.8 in 1950 29.6 in 1977 Total Precipitation 6.43 5.07 15.86 in 1883 0.88 in 1986 Total Snowfall (since July 1) T 1.5 8.4 in 1936 0.0 in 2020 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 0 – 8 in 1940 0 in 2024 Total HDD (since July 1) 1457 1674 2876 in 1977 1139 in 2017 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 2 0 10 in 1932 0 in 2021

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-02-02

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-02-02

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2024-02-02

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2024-02-02

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2024-02-02

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”