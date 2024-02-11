Hot Topics

Cobb County weather forecast for Sunday, February 11, 2024

Cobb weather February 11: Photo of cloudy skies above a residential street

Posted By: Norhasnima Dimacaling February 11, 2024

The National Weather Service forecasts a chance of showers and thunderstorms here in Cobb County on Sunday, February 11, 2024, with a high near 67 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to isolated thunderstorms that are possible today across western Georgia. A few storms this afternoon could be strong to severe with heavy rain, frequent lightning and damaging winds.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

Sunday

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then a chance of showers between noon and 2 p.m, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Patchy fog before noon. High near 67. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 11 p.m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 59. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Monday

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 66. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.

Monday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10 p.m, then a chance of showers between 10 p.m and 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. West wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.

Tuesday Night

Clear, with a low around 33.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 59.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 36.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 63.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Friday

Partly sunny, with a high near 61.

Friday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Saturday

A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with January 2024 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

To read more climate and climate change coverage published by the Cobb County Courier, please follow this link

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

DateHighLowAverageDeparture from normPrecipitation
2024-01-01503442-3.10
2024-01-02543042-30
2024-01-03473139-5.90.03
2024-01-04533443.5-1.30
2024-01-05533242.5-2.20.17
2024-01-065139450.30.7
2024-01-07513643.5-1.1T
2024-01-08523342.5-2.10.44
2024-01-095440472.52.75
2024-01-10513744-0.50
2024-01-11623548.540
2024-01-125642494.50.22
2024-01-13503140.5-40
2024-01-14583044-0.50
2024-01-15614251.570
2024-01-16461832-12.50.4
2024-01-17391326-18.50
2024-01-18512437.5-70
2024-01-19482737.5-7.10.02
2024-01-20321724.5-20.10
2024-01-21411427.5-17.20
2024-01-22502738.5-6.20
2024-01-23524146.51.70.05
2024-01-24634855.510.60.09
2024-01-25726166.521.51.1
2024-01-26696064.519.40
2024-01-27665761.516.30.46
2024-01-285644504.7T
2024-01-29543946.51.10
2024-01-306133471.4T
2024-01-315640482.3T

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, February 11, allowing a comparison to current weather. 

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily DataObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Max TemperatureM5775 in 193228 in 1885
Min TemperatureM3861 in 20188 in 1885
Avg TemperatureM47.766.5 in 193218.0 in 1885
PrecipitationM0.162.92 in 18810.00 in 2022
SnowfallM0.00.8 in 19850.0 in 2023
Snow DepthM3 in 19340 in 2023
HDD (base 65)M1747 in 18850 in 1999
CDD (base 65)M02 in 19320 in 2023
Month-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature61.356.370.3 in 195734.9 in 1895
Avg Min Temperature42.337.153.0 in 188417.8 in 1917
Avg Temperature51.846.761.4 in 195728.4 in 1895
Total Precipitation0.641.728.73 in 18810.00 in 2000
Total Snowfall0.00.24.0 in 19340.0 in 2024
Max Snow Depth04 in 19340 in 2024
Total HDD (base 65)130202400 in 189545 in 1957
Total CDD (base 65)008 in 19570 in 2024
Year-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature55.454.664.2 in 195041.6 in 1977
Avg Min Temperature36.936.046.4 in 195020.7 in 1977
Avg Temperature46.145.355.3 in 195031.1 in 1977
Total Precipitation7.076.3117.08 in 18811.61 in 1941
Total Snowfall (since July 1)T1.68.9 in 19360.0 in 2019
Max Snow Depth (since July 1)08 in 19400 in 2024
Total HDD (since July 1)156118183092 in 19771210 in 1932
Total CDD (since Jan 1)2012 in 19320 in 2021

Period of Record:

  • Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-02-10
  • Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-02-10
  • Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2024-02-10
  • Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2024-02-09
  • Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2024-02-08

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. 

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

