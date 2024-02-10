Avenue East Cobb announces three new features

A representative for The Avenue East Cobb emailed us the following announcement about three new things coming to the popular shopping and entertainment mall:

All photos courtesy of North American Properties

First up, we’re thrilled to announce that vibrant and contemporary fast-casual restaurant Super Chix will be joining AEC’s food and beverage lineup in 2024. Known for its classic chicken-centric dishes and high-quality ingredients, Super Chix offers a made-from-scratch menu that includes hand-breaded chicken sandwiches and tenders, hand-cut fries, specialty salads, and premium frozen custard with rotating daily flavors. The forthcoming AEC location will also feature a few items exclusive to our hometown hangout. The 3,800-square-foot space near Sephora marks the third metro Atlanta restaurant for the franchise and will be operated by local East Cobber Missy Newks. The team aims to provide a family-oriented, welcoming atmosphere for neighbors to savor and dine.

On Saturday, we celebrated the opening of women’s fashion retailer Boho Trace, marking the first physical store for the small business owned by Devon Sawyer. Offering a wide range of clothing and accessories, Boho Trace caters to each shopper’s unique style, personality, and preference with its carefully curated selection. The six-month pop-up boutique is located between Jos. A Bank and Van Michael Salon and operates Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

Lastly, we recently unveiled our new Family Lounge, situated between Panera Bread and Tin Lizzy's in the former property management office. The Lounge is equipped with public restrooms, a mother's nursing room, electronics charging stations, a garden-inspired kids play area, and soft seating. The Family Lounge hours are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.