Marietta Fire Department is hiring firefighters and other staff

The Marietta Fire Department is accepting applications for firefighters and other positions within the department.
The City of Marietta placed the following announcement on its website:
The Marietta Fire Department is pleased to announce that its recruiting process is now open for people to apply to join the department.
The Marietta Fire Department offers exceptional and diverse career opportunities for men and women seeking professional and personal success. If you seek a competitive salary with excellent benefits, varying job assignments with advancement potential, and endeavor to impact the lives of others, consider joining the MFD team.Advertisement
Applicants must be at least 18 years of age, have a high school degree or GED certificate, possess a valid driver’s license, and must be able to pass a routine background check.
For more information regarding Marietta Fire Department’s recruiting process please visit the website.
The Marietta Fire Department website has the following description of the firefighter’s role:
Marietta’s fire department is staffed with men and women licensed and certified in a variety of areas that include Hazardous Materials Specialists, CPR Instructors, SWAT Medics, and Specialty Rescue Technicians. The number of highly-qualified individuals who apply for firefighter positions has increased to the point that many departments seek those with college degrees and advanced levels of training.
Marietta Firefighters respond to about 14,000 calls for service each year. The calls range from structure fires and emergency medical events to motor vehicle accidents and natural gas leaks. In addition to these widely recognized fire department services, Marietta Firefighters also respond to hazardous materials calls, confined space rescues, high angle rescues, water rescues, suicide attempts, bomb threats, SWAT calls, airplane crashes, trees down on buildings or power lines, and a wide variety of requests for assistance.
When Marietta Firefighters are not answering emergency calls, they train, maintain their equipment and firehouses, perform business inspections, preplan buildings, test hydrants, participate in physical fitness activities, provide fire safety training for schools, and city businesses, and attend public events.
About the City of Marietta
The City of Marietta is the county seat of Cobb County. The latest estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau puts the population of the city at 60,867 which makes it the second largest city in Cobb County by population, smaller only than the newly incorporated City of Mableton.
Here are a few quick facts from the Census Bureau
|Marietta city, Georgia
|Population, Census, April 1, 2020
|60972
|Population, Census, April 1, 2010
|56579
|Age and Sex
|Persons under 5 years, percent
|6.7%
|Persons under 18 years, percent
|21.8%
|Persons 65 years and over, percent
|13.2%
|Female persons, percent
|49.9%
|Race and Hispanic Origin
|White alone, percent
|53.4%
|Black or African American alone, percent(a)
|32.3%
|American Indian and Alaska Native alone, percent(a)
|0.6%
|Asian alone, percent(a)
|1.9%
|Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone, percent(a)
|0.0%
|Two or More Races, percent
|4.7%
|Hispanic or Latino, percent(b)
|15.7%
|White alone, not Hispanic or Latino, percent
|46.4%
|Population Characteristics
|Veterans, 2016-2020
|2678
|Foreign born persons, percent, 2016-2020
|16.6%
|Housing
|Owner-occupied housing unit rate, 2016-2020
|44.0%
|Median value of owner-occupied housing units, 2016-2020
|$310,100
|Median selected monthly owner costs -with a mortgage, 2016-2020
|$1,856
|Median selected monthly owner costs -without a mortgage, 2016-2020
|$526
|Median gross rent, 2016-2020
|$1,145
|Families & Living Arrangements
|Households, 2016-2020
|24148
|Persons per household, 2016-2020
|2.39
|Living in same house 1 year ago, percent of persons age 1 year+, 2016-2020
|77.9%
|Language other than English spoken at home, percent of persons age 5 years+, 2016-2020
|23.7%
|Computer and Internet Use
|Households with a computer, percent, 2016-2020
|95.1%
|Households with a broadband Internet subscription, percent, 2016-2020
|86.6%
|Education
|High school graduate or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-2020
|88.6%
|Bachelor’s degree or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-2020
|44.0%
|Health
|With a disability, under age 65 years, percent, 2016-2020
|6.3%
|Persons without health insurance, under age 65 years, percent
|20.2%
|Economy
|In civilian labor force, total, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-2020
|67.2%
|In civilian labor force, female, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-2020
|61.2%
|Total accommodation and food services sales, 2012 ($1,000)(c)
|264544
|Total health care and social assistance receipts/revenue, 2012 ($1,000)(c)
|1584232
|Total manufacturers shipments, 2012 ($1,000)(c)
|1129407
|Total retail sales, 2012 ($1,000)(c)
|1976915
|Total retail sales per capita, 2012(c)
|$33,875
|Transportation
|Mean travel time to work (minutes), workers age 16 years+, 2016-2020
|28.5
|Income & Poverty
|Median household income (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020
|$59,594
|Per capita income in past 12 months (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020
|$36,112
|Persons in poverty, percent
|14.1%
|Businesses
|All firms, 2012
|10501
|Men-owned firms, 2012
|4934
|Women-owned firms, 2012
|4186
|Minority-owned firms, 2012
|4286
|Nonminority-owned firms, 2012
|5502
|Veteran-owned firms, 2012
|1015
|Nonveteran-owned firms, 2012
|8663
|Geography
|Population per square mile, 2010
|2451.4
|Land area in square miles, 2010
|23.08