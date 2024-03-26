A Cuisine Culture at Silla Del Toro

[This is the latest installment of “Cobb Cuisine, Culture and Community” by Brian Benefield]

We just returned from a vacation in Spain, and I can now fully understand the relaxed vibe, friendly nature, and tapas cuisine culture that Silla Del Toro has created. Cuisine culture is a strange concept to most folks, myself included, but let me explain.

In the States, we have bigger homes and places to entertain others, and in some cases, we can accommodate many others for dinner parties or special occasions. Whereas in Barcelona, where we were, the houses were primarily small apartment-type dwellings that couldn’t afford the space of too many folks mingling about.

Hence, the local residents of Gracia, the area we stayed in, would enter the cuisine culture by migrating into the coffee bars and bodegas we frequented daily to interact with their friends and share food and frivolity.

Silla Del Toro has perfected this concept by offering some of the same tapas and relaxed atmosphere we experienced overseas. The inviting space has exposed brick walls, beautiful tile flooring, and large, comfy booths that beg you to stay a while with your amigos.

Sharing small plates with others and trying new and exciting flavors is what tapas is all about. I didn’t think my wife, Cecilie, would humor me by trying all the smoked sardines, rabbit pate, or other dishes that were not our typical go-to eats.

But I applaud her for being adventurous with her palate and sampling all the tastes Spain offers.

You can do the same by ordering authentic tapas plates, such as Spanish sardines, lightly fried with lemon and garlic to wake up your taste buds.

We try new things each time we visit but always have a few favorites, like the Pulpo Parilla, which is octopus that is first cooked in Sous-vide and then finished on the grill for a nice char. It’s served with paprika-seasoned roasted fingerling potatoes and velvety-soft cannellini beans.

Escalivada is always an excellent vegetable addition to round out a meal, that has piquillo peppers, grilled onions, eggplant with a sherry vinaigrette, and served with a romesco sauce for dipping that Ceciile may or may not drink straight from the ramekin because it’s that tasty. The great thing about tapas is trying something different and experiencing the Spanish culture through their food.

The affable servers and bartenders are very well-versed in the food and beverages they serve, so don’t hesitate to ask if you need a suggestion. With over forty varieties of Spanish wine to choose from, you’ll be sure to find something to enhance your meal, and if you are still undecided, try a flight of three types to narrow down your favorite.

Cecilie tried many different Gin cocktails on our holiday, and you can do the same at Silla. Gin and Vodka are crafted as neutral spirits, but gin has added botanicals to give it that signature piney, floral flavor. You can build your own with your choice of gin, tonic, and garnish. Fresh juices make their Sangria top-notch and perfect to pair with tapas on a warm Spring day. Be sure to pop in on Toro Tuesday for half-price select bottles of vino.

I thoroughly enjoyed our time in Spain, and we got fully immersed in the dining culture. Going to Silla Del Toro is as close to Spain as possible without getting on a plane. Breakfast isn’t a big deal over there, so we grabbed a pastry and coffee most days.

Lunch is the big meal of the day, which usually occurs around 2 pm and includes wine mixed with several courses of tapas, followed by a meat or fish entree, dessert, and espresso to finalize the coma-inducing feast. Now I see why they take a siesta in the afternoon. Dinner is usually lighter because it’s mostly tapas plates shared amongst friends and served from 8 pm until late. I could get used to their eating schedule and their lifestyle in general. Wake. Eat. Work a bit. Eat. Drink. Nap. Eat again. More drink. Dessert. Repeat.

Brian Benefield is an Atlanta native born in Dekalb County, who has lived in Cobb since 2003. He has worked in Hospitality, Marketing, Real Estate, and most recently Food Tourism. Married to Cecilie Benefield for 12 blissful years. They have a dog, Miss Pickles. Hobbies are mountain biking, running, gardening, and trying new recipes in the kitchen. Member of Les Marmitions cooking club since 2016, where we cook 5-course meals with local Atlanta chefs.