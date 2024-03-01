2024 Taste of Mableton coming this April

The Mableton Improvement Coalition issued the following announcement about the return of the popular Taste of Mableton:

The Mableton Improvement Coalition – is pleased to announce that the third annual Taste of Mableton will be held on Saturday, April 13th from 9am to 5 pm at the Mable House Complex – 5239 Floyd Road. Our family friendly event will feature live performances, food and other vendors, artists, interactive exhibits, giveaways, and a Kids Fun Zone.

The all-day event will continue to build upon the theme “One Mableton,” which was designed to showcase all Mableton has to offer and celebrate the City of Mableton with its over 78,000 residents.

“The Taste of Mableton is more than just the great food offerings. It’s about the many flavors, sounds, cultures, and the vibrancy of Mableton, said Dr. Maxine Wilson, Economic Development Chair and Event Manager for the Taste of Mableton. “The event unites Mableton’s talent, businesses, churches, cultural and artistic groups, schools, and public service communities in an inclusive, fun, and educational way under the umbrella of “One Mableton.”

Ray Thomas, President of Mableton Improvement Coalition, added “The Taste of Mableton exemplifies the improving qualities of a growing and thriving community. The festival’s explosive growth and tremendous vibe bring together our rich diversity of people in a beautiful display of food, talent, skills, and showmanship. According to public safety estimates, over 6,000 people attended the festival last year. This year, we are expecting over 10,000. The Taste of Mableton is characteristic of our new city of Mableton, Cobb County’s largest city.”

2024 Highlights Include:

v The City of Mableton’s Mayor, Dr. Michael Owens, will serve as the parade’s Grand Marshal.

v Three local high school marching Bands: Pebblebrook’s “Mighty Marching Machine,” South Cobb’s High School’s “Blue Eagle Marching Band,” and Osborne High School’s “Red Sea of Sound” along an expanded parade route.

v The return of the TEOTL Foundation, who will perform folkloric dances from Mexico and South America.

For more information about the Taste of Mableton or for sponsorship, vendor, and volunteer opportunities, visit www.mableton.org/taste-of-mableton/.

The Mableton Improvement Coalition is a nonprofit, nonpartisan community group in Mableton composed of involved residents working together to improve the quality of life for everyone. Our mission is to promote activities, enhance communication, and facilitate initiatives that will benefit the welfare of the community and its spirit. Our focus is people, community services, and economic development.

