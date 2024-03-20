Cobb County students to showcase art along Noonday Creek Trail

The Town Center Community and Kennesaw’s Smith-Gilbert Gardens collaborated to place 12 egg-shaped wooden displays along the Noonday Creek Trail. The eggs will debut at Smith-Gilbert Gardens on March 23, and will be placed along the trail during the week of March 25.

The project is called “Art Hatch,” and the eggs were designed and painted by students from Cobb County schools.

According to the press release for the project, from the Town Center Community:

With the theme “Perspectives” guiding artistic vision, students employed a diverse array of art movement styles to breathe life into each egg. These artful displays will serve as waypoints in an engaging self-guided hunt, with clues leading adventurers through the lush landscapes of Smith-Gilbert Gardens and the scenic Noonday Creek Trail. Advertisement “The Art Hatch project exemplifies the transformative power of collaboration and creativity,” said Jennifer Hogan, director of community for the Town Center Community. “We are proud to play a role in bringing people together, showcasing the talents of our youth and fostering connections that will endure far beyond this exhibit. This promises to be an immersive experience that weaves together the vibrant threads of art, nature and community.” “We are excited for the opportunity to bring new life into our annual Easter Egg Hunt, which is now known as Art Hatch. The updated Spring Garden Festival supports the mission of Smith-Gilbert Gardens, which is to serve as a resource for the enjoyment of horticulture, fine arts and historic preservation in our community,” says Dave Simpson, Executive Director of the Gardens in a separate press release from the gardens. “We’ll have crafts, family-friendly activities and painted eggs hidden throughout the Gardens. We hope that community members of all ages will join us for Art Hatch and celebrate the kickoff of Art Blooms, our special exhibition that features art installations and performances in the Gardens this Spring.”

About the Town Center Community

The Town Center Community is the umbrella name for activities and project taken on by the The Town Center Community Improvement District (TCCID) and the Town Center Community Alliance.

TCCID is a self-taxing district that had over 275 commercial property owners as of its 2020 annual report. TCCID is the second-largest CID in Cobb, after the Cumberland Community Improvement District.

The district is centered around the Town Center at Cobb shopping mall, and includes Kennesaw State University and its surrounding area.

Its projects include the multi-phase South Barrett Reliever, and corridor studies for Chastain Road and Bells Ferry Road.

Town Center Community Improvement District recently celebrated its 25th year birthday.

The “placemaking” partner of the TCCID is the Town Center Community Alliance, a 501(c)(3)