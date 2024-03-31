Cobb County weather forecast for Sunday, March 31, 2024

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly sunny skies here in Cobb County on Sunday, March 31, 2024, with a high near 80 degrees.

Tonight it is expected to be partly cloudy, with an overnight low of around 61 degrees.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Monday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Tuesday

A slight chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Tuesday Night

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly before 2 a.m, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m. Low around 51. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Wednesday

A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 39.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 59.

Thursday Night

Clear, with a low around 36.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 64.

Friday Night

Clear, with a low around 38.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 68.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with February 2024 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Average Departure from norm Precipitation 2024-02-01 63 33 48 2.2 0 2024-02-02 70 41 55.5 9.5 0 2024-02-03 62 46 54 7.8 0 2024-02-04 50 42 46 -0.3 0.51 2024-02-05 59 42 50.5 4 0.07 2024-02-06 65 40 52.5 5.8 0 2024-02-07 59 37 48 1.1 0 2024-02-08 56 39 47.5 0.4 0 2024-02-09 63 47 55 7.7 0 2024-02-10 66 56 61 13.5 0.06 2024-02-11 68 60 64 16.3 0.59 2024-02-12 61 49 55 7.1 2.25 2024-02-13 57 41 49 0.9 T 2024-02-14 66 37 51.5 3.2 0 2024-02-15 69 41 55 6.5 0 2024-02-16 65 50 57.5 8.7 0 2024-02-17 57 36 46.5 -2.5 0.01 2024-02-18 53 31 42 -7.2 0 2024-02-19 62 39 50.5 1 0 2024-02-20 62 37 49.5 -0.2 0 2024-02-21 66 38 52 2 0 2024-02-22 70 44 57 6.8 0 2024-02-23 68 54 61 10.6 0.18 2024-02-24 66 43 54.5 3.8 0 2024-02-25 64 34 49 -1.9 0 2024-02-26 73 44 58.5 7.3 0 2024-02-27 73 56 64.5 13.1 T 2024-02-28 75 44 59.5 7.8 0.22 2024-02-29 53 38 45.5 -6.3 0

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, March 31, allowing a comparison to current weather.

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 70 85 in 1981 41 in 1987 Min Temperature M 49 63 in 2012 29 in 2003 Avg Temperature M 59.2 72.0 in 1938 36.5 in 1987 Precipitation M 0.14 2.82 in 1961 0.00 in 2023 Snowfall M 0.0 T in 1987 0.0 in 2023 Snow Depth M – 0 in 2023 0 in 2023 HDD (base 65) M 7 28 in 1987 0 in 2023 CDD (base 65) M 1 7 in 1938 0 in 2022 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 68.0 65.9 74.2 in 2012 50.8 in 1960 Avg Min Temperature 48.9 45.3 54.7 in 2012 32.7 in 1960 Avg Temperature 58.5 55.6 64.5 in 2012 41.8 in 1960 Total Precipitation 7.98 4.68 13.28 in 1929 0.88 in 1905 Total Snowfall 0.0 0.4 7.9 in 1983 0.0 in 2024 Max Snow Depth 0 – 4 in 1993 0 in 2024 Total HDD (base 65) 192 308 713 in 1960 104 in 2012 Total CDD (base 65) 5 17 96 in 2012 0 in 2014 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 61.6 59.4 65.2 in 2017 49.9 in 1940 Avg Min Temperature 42.2 40.0 46.1 in 2023 31.0 in 1940 Avg Temperature 51.9 49.7 55.5 in 2023 40.4 in 1940 Total Precipitation 18.30 13.82 29.74 in 1881 7.38 in 1941 Total Snowfall (since July 1) T 2.2 10.9 in 1936 0.0 in 2019 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 0 – 8 in 1940 0 in 2024 Total HDD (since July 1) 1961 2401 3719 in 1977 1619 in 2017 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 7 19 100 in 2012 0 in 2010

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-03-30

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-03-30

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2024-03-30

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2024-03-30

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2024-03-30

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”