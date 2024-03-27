Cobb police announce schedule of Cobb County Citizens Public Safety Academy

The Cobb County Police Department announced the schedule for the 2024 Cobb County Citizens Public Safety Academy.

According to the news release on the Cobb County website:

This 16-week program allows Cobb County citizens to obtain insider insight into the various entities that comprise the Department of Public Safety. During the course, participants will gain knowledge and insight into how the Police, Fire, Animal Services, and 911 departments are organized and the important role each one plays in fulfilling the myriad of tasks that ensure the safety of all the citizens of Cobb County. The program begins on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, at 6 p.m. at the Cobb County Public Safety Police Training Academy, 2435 East-West Connector, Austell, GA, 30106-8196.

Applicants for the academy must live in Cobb County or work for Cobb County government or schools and be at least 21 years old

The announcement describes the application process as follows:

To be accepted into the program, applicants must fill out an application. This application can be emailed to you or picked up in person at the DPS Training Center located at 2435 East-West Connector, Austell, GA 30106-8196. The application must be taken to the Cobb County Public Safety Internal Affairs Department at 545 S. Fairground St., Marietta, GA 30060, by Friday, April 29th, 2024, at 3 PM. It is suggested to bring your driver’s license with you as they will need to make a copy of your license for the application process.

The full schedule will be announced on the first night of the academy, but here are a few things planned:

Meeting with distinguished members of the Public Safety Department

Touring the 911 Communications Center and the Medical Examiner’s Office

Receiving demonstrations from DPS Police Training on weapons/firearms safety and defensive tactics.

Participating in classes from the Fire Department special operations, i.e., Hazardous Materials, Heavy Rescue Squad.