Georgia Gas Prices Climb, Hit $3.20 Average

According to the weekly report from AAA, gasoline prices in Georgia rose seven cents over the past week, reaching an average cost of $3.20 for a gallon of regular unleaded.

“Historically, March and April tend to bring higher gas prices,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “Two factors appear to be impacting prices at the pump- we are entering Spring Break season, so demand has picked up, and crude oil continues to rise …”

Gasoline prices in Cobb County

The price of a gallon of regular unleaded in Cobb County is $3.221, two cents more than the statewide average.

It is always possible to find lower gas prices than the average by comparison shopping or using tools like http://gasbuddy.com.

What are the national trends?

AAA’s weekly report stated the following about national gas and oil trends:

Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has increased by 8 cents to $3.34 (subject to change overnight). Drivers saw gas prices creep up in the final week of February. The upward trend is likely to continue as travelers start heading out of town for Spring Break. According to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand increased from 8.2 to 8.47 million barrels a day last week. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks declined by 2.8 million barrels to 244.2 million barrels. Growing demand amid tighter supply has also contributed to the increase in pump prices.

How does AAA determine gas prices?

According to AAA:

“AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability.

“All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.”