Georgia’s average gasoline price this week same as last week

According to AAA’s weekly report, gasoline prices in Georgia remained steady over the past week, resting at an average cost of $3.20 per gallon for regular unleaded.

“The usual ebb and flow of gas prices came to a pause last week in Georgia,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “However, now that demand is ticking upward in anticipation of Spring Break, as well as, crude oil prices increasing, Georgians may have to pay more at the pumps this week. We encourage drivers to follow the money-saving gas tips listed below.”

Gasoline prices in Cobb County

The price of a gallon of regular unleaded in Cobb County is $3.213, roughly a cent more than the statewide average.

Comparison shopping or using tools like http://gasbuddy.com can always help you find lower gas prices than the average.

What are the national trends?

AAA’s weekly report stated the following about national gas and oil trends:

Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has increased by 5 cents to $3.26 (subject to change overnight). More expensive oil is a likely culprit, as crude accounts for nearly 60% of pump prices. The cost for a barrel of oil is edging closer to $80, about $10 more per barrel than a few months ago. According to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand jumped from 8.47 to 9.01 million barrels a day last week. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks tightened by 4.5 million barrels to 239.7 million barrels. Growing gas demand, amid tighter supply, has pushed pump prices higher.

How does AAA determine gas prices?

According to AAA:

“AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability.

“All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.”