Man sentenced to life without parole for murder in Cobb County

Kehari Yarher, 26, was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole by Cobb County Superior Court Judge Robert D. Leonard II.

He had been convicted of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm in commission of a felony.

A public information release from Cobb District Attorney Flynn D. Broady Jr. described the events leading to the arrest and conviction as follows:

On Oct. 31, 2020, Cobb County Police responded to a call after a man’s body was spotted in the woods. When they arrived, Blake Porter, 20, was found deceased from several gunshot wounds to the back. Porter was found in a cut-through between the Stratford Ridge apartment complex and the Arium at Bentley complex. Advertisement Detectives quickly obtained surveillance footage from the nearby apartment complex and gas station, which showed Porter walking into the path with an unknown male on the evening of Oct. 30, 2020. Thirteen seconds after the two entered the path, a muzzle flash can be seen on video, followed by a second muzzle flash 22 seconds later. The investigation led detectives to identify the other male as Kehari Yarber, confirmed by surveillance footage from a nearby Shell station and corroborated by images from friends and social media. The footage showed Yarber completing an unspecified transaction before exiting the gas station. Throughout the investigation, family members described Yarber as a close friend of Porter’s. Porter often described him as his “twin.”

Yarber was located and apprehended in Clayton County on Dec. 15, 2020. Following a meticulous investigation involving forensic video analysis, witness testimony, and social media records, a 12-person jury found Kehari Yarber guilty on March 12, 2024. He has since been sentenced to life imprisonment without parole, with an additional five-year consecutive term.

“I am grateful for the dedication of law enforcement and the thorough work of our prosecutors in securing justice for Blake Porter and his loved ones. Our office will continue to pursue justice for victims and hold those who commit such senseless acts of violence accountable,” said District Attorney Flynn D. Broady Jr.

Senior Assistant District Attorneys Stephanie Green and Erman Tanjuatco prosecuted the case.

The defendant was represented by Marietta attorney Katie Elwart.