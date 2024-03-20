Frost advisory for Cobb County and region in effect until 9 a.m. this morning

The National Weather Service has issued a frost advisory for Cobb County and other parts of north and central Georgia until 9 a.m. this morning, Wednesday, March 20.

What is in the statement?

The statement gives the following details:

..FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING… * WHAT…Temperatures of 33 to 36 will result in frost formation. Advertisement * WHERE…Portions of north central, northwest and west central Georgia. * WHEN…From 4 AM to 9 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

What counties are affected?

The following counties are included in the hazardous weather outlook:

Bartow, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattooga, Chattahoochee, Cherokee, Cobb, Coweta, Dade, Douglas, Floyd, Gordon, Haralson, Harris, Heard, Marion, Meriwether, Murray, Muscogee, Paulding, Pickens, Polk, Schley, Stewart, Sumter, Troup, Walker, Webster, Whitfield

Including the cities of:

Americus, Calhoun, Carrollton, Cartersville, Columbus, Douglasville, Lumpkin, Marietta, Newnan, Rome

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

