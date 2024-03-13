Registration still open for the popular Noonday Shanty 5K & 10K race

The Town Center Community sent the following announcement that registration for the popular Noonday Shanty 5K & 10K race is still open:

Registration for Town Center Community’s 2024 Noonday Shanty 5K & 10K race is still open. Taking place along the Noonday Creek Trail, it is a USA Track and Field-certified race managed by Start2Finish, formally Orion Racing.

With a paved course and two race lengths available, runners and walkers are encouraged to participate and experience Town Center’s scenic views. From Aviation Park to Cobb International Airport and Fifth Third Bank Stadium, the event will highlight the area’s many attractions including wetlands, bird habitats and public art displays.

“This is my favorite event because it offers the opportunity for us to engage and invest in our community,” said Jennifer Hogan, director of community at Town Center Community. “The event energy and support is amazing, and the proceeds from the race are reinvested right back into the community in the form of greenspace and trail projects in Town Center.”

To register for the Noonday Shanty 5K & 10K race individually or as a team, please visit https://www.towncentercid.com/noonday-shanty.

About Noonday Creek Trail

The Noonday Creek Trail was envisioned in 2000 by the Town Center Community Improvement District (CID) as a way to repurpose underused greenspace and provide alternative modes of transportation and recreation to reduce carbon emissions. The 10- to 12-foot-wide paved trail was completed in 2014 and spans seven miles connecting the Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park’s visitors center to the Bells Ferry Trailhead through the heart of Town Center. The trail winds along Noonday Creek through forested areas, under highway overpasses and along roadsides to provide an integral connection in Cobb County’s network of trails. Today, nearly 13,000 visitors use Noonday Creek Trail each month and it features the first bikeshare program by a community improvement district in the state.

About the Town Center Community

Town Center Community is comprised of the Town Center Community Improvement District (CID) and its nonprofit partner, the Town Center Community Alliance.

The Town Center CID, established in 1997, is focused on safety, beautification, economic growth, and infrastructure improvements within the district. For larger infrastructure projects, the CID leverages its funding to complete the critical first steps like planning, studies, and initial concept design that make projects more competitive for federal, state, and local funding.

Established in 2015, the Town Center Community Alliance is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization focused on bringing quality-of-life improvements and programs to the Town Center Community. The Alliance is run by a board of directors and relies on donations from the public, community partners, corporate sponsors, and the Town Center CID to fully fund and develop projects and programs. From public art and aesthetic fixtures to small parks and bikeshare, the Alliance helps attract businesses and residents to the area, boost economic development and shape a sense of community.

Together, the Town Center CID and the Alliance work to make Town Center Community one of the most accessible, prosperous and exciting areas in Metro Atlanta.

www.towncentercid.com