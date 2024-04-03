3 of the 10 low bids for the latest GDOT road work contracts were from firms in Cobb County

Of the ten road work projects for the Georgia Department of Transportation in the latest round, three of the low bids were submitted by companies in Cobb County.

Marietta-based C.W. Matthews Contracting Company, Inc was awarded a $5,494,934.77 project In Floyd County. The work involves “7.940 miles of milling, inlay and plant mix resurfacing on SR 1 loop beginning at US 411 and extending to US 27.”

The Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) participants on the project are Westmoreland & Sons Trucking, C & G Concrete Construction C., Outlaw Trucking & Grading, and Jane Lynn Trucking.

Another Marietta firm, Baldwin Paving Company, was awarded $5,193,094.45 for pedestrian upgrades to Northside Drive (SR 3) beginning at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and extending to Rhodes St. The work is expected to be finished by December 31, 2025.

The DBE participants listed for this project are Boutte Tree, JJ Dal Supply Company, C & G Concrete Construction Co. and Highway Services, Inc.

The third Cobb County firm awarded a contract was Mableton-based Brooks-Berry-Haynie & Assoc.

The award in this contract was $1,397,996.88 for ATMS/ITS expansion. ATMS/ITS stands for Advanced Traffic Management System/Intelligent Transportation System.

The project is in multiple counties along I-75, from US 41/SR 401 to Old Coffee Road.

The expected completion date is February 28, 2025.

No DBE firms were listed.

Brooks-Berry-Haynie was also awarded a $3,313,887.20 contract, which was bid in the fall of last year, with the award official at the beginning of March 2024.

It is for traffic signal upgrades in various locations in Fulton County, and the DBE participant listed is IP Construction LLC.

Here is the press release that summarizes all the projects;

Georgia DOT announces project awards with emphasis on reconstruction, bridge construction, resurfacing, and safety in February 2024 ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) awarded a total of 10 projects in February 2024 including resurfacing, safety, and bridge construction and reconstruction. The largest single investment, valued at approximately $64 million, is allocated to a reconstruction project covering 3.732 miles of widening on US 76/State Route (SR) 515/SR 2 from east of Earl Shelton Road to Sampson Road. This project also includes the construction of two bridges and approaches over Brasstown Creek. The second-largest reconstruction investment, worth approximately $1 million, consists of ATMS/ITS expansion at various locations on I 75 /SR 401 from US 41/SR 7 to Old Coffee Road in Cook, Crisp, Dooly, Tift, and Turner counties. These contracts represent 47% of the total award amount. Approximately $53 million of the total awarded projects are designated for five bridge construction projects. The largest investment within these projects involves 0.833 miles of construction of bridges and approaches on US 84/SR 38 over the Satilla River in Pierce and Ware counties, valued at approximately $44 million. The second-largest bridge construction project, valued at $8.3 million, consists of intersection improvement on SR 316 at Cedars Road in Gwinnett County. These contracts represent 39% of the total award. Two safety projects, valued at $12 million or 9% of the awarded funds, one contract involves pedestrian upgrades on SR 3 (Northside Drive) from Martin Luther King Jr. Drive to Rhodes Street in Fulton County. Five percent of the awarded funds were allocated to two resurfacing projects valued at approximately $6 million. One of the resurfacing projects consists of 7.940 miles of milling, inlay, and plant mix resurfacing on SR 1 Loop from US 411 to US 27 in Floyd County, with an estimated value of approximately $5 million. In the month of February, a Design-Build project worth approximately $38 million was awarded to Reeves Construction Company. This project entails 4.844 miles of widening and reconstruction on US 319/SR 441/US 31, from south of SR 117 to Pine Hill Road (CR 354). Additionally, the project includes bridge concrete median construction over Turkey Creek in Laurens County. For additional details about this project, please visit award announcement. The February awards bring the total construction contracts for Fiscal Year 2024 to $1.73 billion. This total includes TIA, Design-Bid-Build, and locally administered projects. Fiscal Year 2024 began July 1, 2023. Award Announcement list (includes rejected and or deferred projects). Bids for Design-Bid-Build projects were received on February 16, and contracts were awarded to the lowest qualified bidders on March 1. Supplemental Award Announcement (includes previously deferred projects that have now been let). Contractors and consultants, including Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (DBEs), registered small businesses and veteran-owned small businesses interested in bidding on projects or performing work must prequalify with Georgia DOT. To learn more, please visit https://www.dot.ga.gov/GDOT/Pages/DBE.aspx. Georgia Department of Transportation plans, constructs, and maintains Georgia’s state and federal highways. We’re involved in bridge, waterway, public transit, rail, general aviation, bike, and pedestrian programs. And we help local governments maintain their roads. Georgia DOT and its nearly 4,000 employees are committed to delivering a transportation system focused on innovation, safety, sustainability, and mobility. The Department’s vision is to boost Georgia’s competitiveness through leadership in transportation.

Recommended safety precautions

The GDOT recommends the following safety precautions for drivers approaching the work zone:

As always, motorists traveling in the area are reminded to reduce their speeds in the work zone. Motorists are also encouraged to wear seatbelts, eliminate distractions behind the wheel, and plan their routes before getting on the road by calling 511 for real-time information on work status and traffic conditions.

