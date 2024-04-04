Cobb County weather forecast for Thursday, April 4, 2024

The National Weather Service forecasts increasing clouds here in Cobb County on Thursday, April 4, 2024, with a high near 59 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to a line of showers and thunderstorms that will continue to a wind advisory that is in effect until 8 p.m this evening for winds at 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 35 mph.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Increasing clouds, with a high near 59. West wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Advertisement

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 60. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 36. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 64. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 40.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 72.

Sunday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers after 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Monday

A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 8 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 75.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Tuesday

A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71.

Tuesday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Wednesday

A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with February 2024 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Average Departure from norm Precipitation 2024-03-01 49 40 44.5 -7.4 1.11 2024-03-02 62 42 52 -0.2 T 2024-03-03 70 49 59.5 7.1 0 2024-03-04 63 57 60 7.3 T 2024-03-05 61 55 58 5.1 1.02 2024-03-06 65 56 60.5 7.3 2.36 2024-03-07 76 53 64.5 11.1 0 2024-03-08 66 59 62.5 8.8 1.45 2024-03-09 69 52 60.5 6.6 0.65 2024-03-10 61 43 52 -2.2 0 2024-03-11 67 38 52.5 -1.9 0 2024-03-12 74 44 59 4.4 0 2024-03-13 75 47 61 6.1 0 2024-03-14 81 52 66.5 11.4 0 2024-03-15 72 61 66.5 11.1 0.36 2024-03-16 75 57 66 10.4 0 2024-03-17 67 53 60 4.1 0.02 2024-03-18 61 40 50.5 -5.6 0 2024-03-19 60 33 46.5 -9.8 0 2024-03-20 74 42 58 1.4 0 2024-03-21 77 51 64 7.2 0 2024-03-22 65 56 60.5 3.4 0.25 2024-03-23 69 50 59.5 2.2 0.04 2024-03-24 65 43 54 -3.5 0 2024-03-25 64 47 55.5 -2.3 0 2024-03-26 62 53 57.5 -0.5 0.72 2024-03-27 74 53 63.5 5.2 T 2024-03-28 68 50 59 0.5 0 2024-03-29 72 43 57.5 -1.2 0 2024-03-30 77 49 63 4 0 2024-03-31 80 56 68 8.8 0

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, April 4, allowing a comparison to current weather.

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 71 85 in 1969 47 in 2013 Min Temperature M 49 66 in 1880 30 in 1987 Avg Temperature M 60.2 74.0 in 1880 38.5 in 1987 Precipitation M 0.13 2.75 in 1957 0.00 in 2022 Snowfall M 0.0 0.0 in 2023 0.0 in 2023 Snow Depth M – 0 in 2023 0 in 2023 HDD (base 65) M 6 26 in 1987 0 in 2023 CDD (base 65) M 1 9 in 2012 0 in 2022 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 75.7 70.6 85.0 in 2012 49.8 in 1901 Avg Min Temperature 59.7 49.1 63.3 in 1910 32.3 in 1987 Avg Temperature 67.7 59.8 73.5 in 2012 42.4 in 1987 Total Precipitation 3.41 0.52 3.93 in 1957 0.00 in 2022 Total Snowfall 0.0 0.0 T in 1987 0.0 in 2024 Max Snow Depth 0 – 0 in 2024 0 in 2024 Total HDD (base 65) 6 25 89 in 1987 0 in 2014 Total CDD (base 65) 15 5 35 in 2012 0 in 2022 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 62.2 59.9 65.7 in 2017 51.0 in 1895 Avg Min Temperature 42.9 40.4 46.5 in 1880 32.0 in 1940 Avg Temperature 52.5 50.1 55.9 in 2023 41.6 in 1940 Total Precipitation 21.71 14.34 29.74 in 1881 7.43 in 1941 Total Snowfall (since July 1) T 2.2 10.9 in 1936 0.0 in 2019 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 0 – 8 in 1940 0 in 2024 Total HDD (since July 1) 1967 2426 3728 in 1977 1621 in 2017 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 25 23 135 in 2012 0 in 2001

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-04-03

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-04-03

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2024-04-03

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2024-04-02

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2024-04-02

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”