Cobb County weather forecast for Wednesday, April 3, 2024

The National Weather Service forecasts cloudy skies here in Cobb County on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, with a high near 60 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to a line of showers and thunderstorms that will continue to move through portions of central Georgia early this morning. A Tornado Watch remains in effect for portions of east central Georgia through 8 a.m.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

A 10 percent chance of showers after 5 p.m. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 60. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. West wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. West wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 59. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 36.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 63.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 39.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 71.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Monday

A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 70.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Tuesday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with March 2024 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Average Departure from norm Precipitation 2024-03-01 49 40 44.5 -7.4 1.11 2024-03-02 62 42 52 -0.2 T 2024-03-03 70 49 59.5 7.1 0 2024-03-04 63 57 60 7.3 T 2024-03-05 61 55 58 5.1 1.02 2024-03-06 65 56 60.5 7.3 2.36 2024-03-07 76 53 64.5 11.1 0 2024-03-08 66 59 62.5 8.8 1.45 2024-03-09 69 52 60.5 6.6 0.65 2024-03-10 61 43 52 -2.2 0 2024-03-11 67 38 52.5 -1.9 0 2024-03-12 74 44 59 4.4 0 2024-03-13 75 47 61 6.1 0 2024-03-14 81 52 66.5 11.4 0 2024-03-15 72 61 66.5 11.1 0.36 2024-03-16 75 57 66 10.4 0 2024-03-17 67 53 60 4.1 0.02 2024-03-18 61 40 50.5 -5.6 0 2024-03-19 60 33 46.5 -9.8 0 2024-03-20 74 42 58 1.4 0 2024-03-21 77 51 64 7.2 0 2024-03-22 65 56 60.5 3.4 0.25 2024-03-23 69 50 59.5 2.2 0.04 2024-03-24 65 43 54 -3.5 0 2024-03-25 64 47 55.5 -2.3 0 2024-03-26 62 53 57.5 -0.5 0.72 2024-03-27 74 53 63.5 5.2 T 2024-03-28 68 50 59 0.5 0 2024-03-29 72 43 57.5 -1.2 0 2024-03-30 77 49 63 4 0 2024-03-31 80 56 68 8.8 0

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, April 3, allowing a comparison to current weather.

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 71 87 in 2012 39 in 1987 Min Temperature M 49 65 in 1974 29 in 1992 Avg Temperature M 59.9 75.0 in 2012 36.0 in 1987 Precipitation M 0.12 2.12 in 1960 0.00 in 2022 Snowfall M 0.0 T in 1987 0.0 in 2023 Snow Depth M – 0 in 2023 0 in 2023 HDD (base 65) M 6 29 in 1987 0 in 2018 CDD (base 65) M 1 10 in 2012 0 in 2023 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 79.5 70.4 85.3 in 2012 45.7 in 1901 Avg Min Temperature 64.5 49.0 64.5 in 2024 32.3 in 1881 Avg Temperature 72.0 59.7 73.5 in 2012 41.7 in 1915 Total Precipitation 2.66 0.39 2.80 in 1936 0.00 in 2022 Total Snowfall 0.0 0.0 T in 1987 0.0 in 2024 Max Snow Depth 0 – 0 in 2024 0 in 2024 Total HDD (base 65) 0 19 69 in 1915 0 in 2024 Total CDD (base 65) 15 3 26 in 2012 0 in 2022 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 62.2 59.8 65.5 in 2017 50.8 in 1895 Avg Min Temperature 42.8 40.3 46.3 in 2023 31.7 in 1940 Avg Temperature 52.5 50.0 55.7 in 2023 41.4 in 1940 Total Precipitation 20.96 14.21 29.74 in 1881 7.39 in 1941 Total Snowfall (since July 1) T 2.2 10.9 in 1936 0.0 in 2019 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 0 – 8 in 1940 0 in 2024 Total HDD (since July 1) 1961 2420 3728 in 1977 1621 in 2017 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 25 22 126 in 2012 0 in 2001

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-04-02

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-04-02

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2024-04-02

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2024-04-02

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2024-04-02

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”