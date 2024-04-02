Suspect arrested in non-fatal shooting in Marietta

[The Cobb County Courier has a policy of withholding or redacting the name of suspects unless and until the person is convicted in a court of law or enters a plea of guilty. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty, and the internet has no effective way of removing reports of arrest if the person is exonerated. We do make exceptions in high-profile cases or charges against public officials where exoneration is likely to be as widely publicized as the initial arrest]
Officer Chuck McPhilamy of the Marietta Police Department reports that evening watch officers were dispatched to an Allgood Road address at around 3:26 yesterday afternoon after receiving reports of gunshots.
When they arrived, they found a 31-year-old man with a single gunshot wound to the arm.
The victim was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
At the time the department distributed the public information release, the suspect, a 71-year-old man, was detained for questioning without incident but was not yet under arrest. Since then, he has been booked into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center on felony assault charges.
Other witnesses to the altercation said the two were arguing over money.
The investigation is active.
