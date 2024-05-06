Cobb County weather forecast for Monday, May 6, 2024

Posted By: Norhasnima Dimacaling May 6, 2024

The National Weather Service forecasts partly sunny skies here in Cobb County on Monday, May 6, 2024, with a high near 83 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to scattered thunderstorms that will remain possible through the day today. The strongest storms could produce locally heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and frequent lightning.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.

Tonight

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers between midnight and 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Tuesday

A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Tuesday Night

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Southwest wind around 10 mph.

Wednesday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

Wednesday Night

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Thursday

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 83. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Thursday Night

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8 p.m. Low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Friday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 74.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with April 2024 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

To read more climate and climate change coverage published by the Cobb County Courier, please follow this link

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

DateHighLowAverageDeparture from normPrecipitation
2024-04-01786571.5120
2024-04-02816472.512.82.66
2024-04-03685059-0.90.75
2024-04-04654454.5-5.70
2024-04-05644353.5-6.90
2024-04-06664053-7.70
2024-04-07744559.5-1.40
2024-04-08765565.54.30
2024-04-096658620.60.69
2024-04-10736066.54.80.26
2024-04-117555653.10.21
2024-04-12695160-2.20
2024-04-13774862.500
2024-04-14855469.56.80
2024-04-15845971.58.50
2024-04-16846172.59.30
2024-04-178066739.50.08
2024-04-188561739.20
2024-04-19866776.512.5T
2024-04-207957683.70.5
2024-04-21605055-9.60.52
2024-04-22674455.5-9.30
2024-04-23724659-6.10
2024-04-24765465-0.4T
2024-04-258056682.40
2024-04-26826171.55.60
2024-04-277761692.80
2024-04-28796069.53.10
2024-04-297959692.30
2024-04-3078647140.06

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, May 6, allowing a comparison to current weather. 

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily DataObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Max TemperatureM7992 in 195259 in 2013
Min TemperatureM5871 in 190240 in 1917
Avg TemperatureM68.680.0 in 195251.5 in 2013
PrecipitationM0.111.46 in 19280.00 in 2023
SnowfallM0.00.0 in 20230.0 in 2023
Snow DepthM0 in 20230 in 2023
HDD (base 65)M113 in 20130 in 2023
CDD (base 65)M515 in 19520 in 2021
Month-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature85.078.290.0 in 195262.2 in 1921
Avg Min Temperature65.057.766.7 in 201245.0 in 1940
Avg Temperature75.067.976.9 in 190253.8 in 1921
Total Precipitation0.030.714.44 in 20030.00 in 2020
Total Snowfall0.00.0T in 19530.0 in 2024
Max Snow Depth00 in 20240 in 2024
Total HDD (base 65)0966 in 19210 in 2024
Total CDD (base 65)512673 in 20120 in 2005
Year-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature66.063.768.6 in 201255.8 in 1940
Avg Min Temperature46.343.848.7 in 201735.7 in 1940
Avg Temperature56.153.858.6 in 201745.7 in 1940
Total Precipitation24.0618.3434.47 in 18817.96 in 1986
Total Snowfall (since July 1)T2.210.9 in 19360.0 in 2019
Max Snow Depth (since July 1)08 in 19400 in 2024
Total HDD (since July 1)204025293821 in 19771685 in 2017
Total CDD (since Jan 1)159109274 in 201217 in 2005

Period of Record:

  • Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-05-05
  • Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-05-05
  • Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2024-05-05
  • Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2024-05-05
  • Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2024-05-05

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. 

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

