Cobb County weather forecast for Monday, May 6, 2024

The National Weather Service forecasts partly sunny skies here in Cobb County on Monday, May 6, 2024, with a high near 83 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to scattered thunderstorms that will remain possible through the day today. The strongest storms could produce locally heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and frequent lightning.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.

Tonight

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers between midnight and 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Tuesday

A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Tuesday Night

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Southwest wind around 10 mph.

Wednesday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

Wednesday Night

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Thursday

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 83. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Thursday Night

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8 p.m. Low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Friday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 74.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with April 2024 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Average Departure from norm Precipitation 2024-04-01 78 65 71.5 12 0 2024-04-02 81 64 72.5 12.8 2.66 2024-04-03 68 50 59 -0.9 0.75 2024-04-04 65 44 54.5 -5.7 0 2024-04-05 64 43 53.5 -6.9 0 2024-04-06 66 40 53 -7.7 0 2024-04-07 74 45 59.5 -1.4 0 2024-04-08 76 55 65.5 4.3 0 2024-04-09 66 58 62 0.6 0.69 2024-04-10 73 60 66.5 4.8 0.26 2024-04-11 75 55 65 3.1 0.21 2024-04-12 69 51 60 -2.2 0 2024-04-13 77 48 62.5 0 0 2024-04-14 85 54 69.5 6.8 0 2024-04-15 84 59 71.5 8.5 0 2024-04-16 84 61 72.5 9.3 0 2024-04-17 80 66 73 9.5 0.08 2024-04-18 85 61 73 9.2 0 2024-04-19 86 67 76.5 12.5 T 2024-04-20 79 57 68 3.7 0.5 2024-04-21 60 50 55 -9.6 0.52 2024-04-22 67 44 55.5 -9.3 0 2024-04-23 72 46 59 -6.1 0 2024-04-24 76 54 65 -0.4 T 2024-04-25 80 56 68 2.4 0 2024-04-26 82 61 71.5 5.6 0 2024-04-27 77 61 69 2.8 0 2024-04-28 79 60 69.5 3.1 0 2024-04-29 79 59 69 2.3 0 2024-04-30 78 64 71 4 0.06

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, May 6, allowing a comparison to current weather.

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 79 92 in 1952 59 in 2013 Min Temperature M 58 71 in 1902 40 in 1917 Avg Temperature M 68.6 80.0 in 1952 51.5 in 2013 Precipitation M 0.11 1.46 in 1928 0.00 in 2023 Snowfall M 0.0 0.0 in 2023 0.0 in 2023 Snow Depth M – 0 in 2023 0 in 2023 HDD (base 65) M 1 13 in 2013 0 in 2023 CDD (base 65) M 5 15 in 1952 0 in 2021 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 85.0 78.2 90.0 in 1952 62.2 in 1921 Avg Min Temperature 65.0 57.7 66.7 in 2012 45.0 in 1940 Avg Temperature 75.0 67.9 76.9 in 1902 53.8 in 1921 Total Precipitation 0.03 0.71 4.44 in 2003 0.00 in 2020 Total Snowfall 0.0 0.0 T in 1953 0.0 in 2024 Max Snow Depth 0 – 0 in 2024 0 in 2024 Total HDD (base 65) 0 9 66 in 1921 0 in 2024 Total CDD (base 65) 51 26 73 in 2012 0 in 2005 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 66.0 63.7 68.6 in 2012 55.8 in 1940 Avg Min Temperature 46.3 43.8 48.7 in 2017 35.7 in 1940 Avg Temperature 56.1 53.8 58.6 in 2017 45.7 in 1940 Total Precipitation 24.06 18.34 34.47 in 1881 7.96 in 1986 Total Snowfall (since July 1) T 2.2 10.9 in 1936 0.0 in 2019 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 0 – 8 in 1940 0 in 2024 Total HDD (since July 1) 2040 2529 3821 in 1977 1685 in 2017 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 159 109 274 in 2012 17 in 2005

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-05-05

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-05-05

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2024-05-05

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2024-05-05

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2024-05-05

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”