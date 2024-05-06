Georgia gasoline prices rise an average of seven cents per gallon

According to AAA’s weekly report, gasoline prices in Georgia rose seven cents over the past week, reaching an average cost of $3.46 per gallon for regular unleaded.

“Now that the season has shifted and warmer weather graces us across the state, drivers flock to the roads, thereby igniting a rise in gas prices,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “In the face of persistent conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, oil prices have shockingly been receding recently. If this trend continues, we anticipate prices at the pump will follow suit.”

Gasoline prices in Cobb County

The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in Cobb County is $3.481, about two cents more than the statewide average.

It is always possible to find lower gas prices than the average by comparison shopping or using tools like http://gasbuddy.com.

What are the national trends?

AAA’s weekly report stated the following about national gas and oil trends:

Despite a lull in domestic gasoline demand and falling oil prices, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline remains $3.65 (subject to change overnight). According to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand rose slightly from 8.42 million barrels a day to 8.62 last week. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks increased by .4 million barrels to 227.1 million barrels. Tepid demand, increasing supply, and falling oil prices could lower pump prices in the coming weeks.

How does AAA determine gas prices?

According to AAA:

“AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability.

“All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.”