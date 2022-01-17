Gasoline prices in Georgia steady over past week; Cobb prices above statewide average

The average price Georgians are paying for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline remained steady over the past week, with Cobb County gasoline prices remaining several cents above the statewide average.

According to the weekly press release from Montrae Waiters the spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group, Georgia drivers are now paying an average of $3.11 per gallon.

“Gasoline prices edged upward last week, driven primarily by the price surge in crude oil, which is closing over $80 a barrel,” said Waiters. “As crude prices continue to climb, pump prices in Georgia will likely follow suit.”

Prices in Cobb County

The price of a gallon of regular unleaded in Cobb County is $3.16 at the time of this writing, about five cents more expensive than the statewide average.

It is always possible to find lower gas prices than the average by comparison shopping or using tools like http://gasbuddy.com.

What are the national trends?

AAA’s weekly report stated the following about national gas and oil trends:

Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has held steady at $3.30. According to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), total domestic gasoline stocks rose by 7.9 million barrels to 240.7 million barrels last week. On the other hand, gasoline demand decreased from 8.17 million barrels a day to 7.91 million barrels a day. Winter weather and the COVID-19 omicron variant are the likely culprits behind this demand dip. Typically, pump prices decline due to lower gas demand and a rise in total stocks, but continued growth in the price of crude oil has helped to elevate pump prices.

How does AAA determine gas prices?

According to AAA:

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.