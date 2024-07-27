Back-to-School Health Essentials: Immunizations and Beyond

photo of Dr. Dorie Saxon provided by Kaiser Permanente

This article was submitted by Dorie Saxon, MD, pediatrician at Kaiser Permanente of Georgia

Proactive health and safety measures remain essential as families prepare for the upcoming school year. Neglecting a child’s health and wellness can lead to increased illness, academic challenges, delayed development and poor mental health. Prioritizing their health ensures your children are ready to succeed and thrive in their school environment.

Immunizations are a cornerstone of preventive health care, significantly reducing the likelihood of spreading diseases amongst children and staff in school environments. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has provided numerous studies verifying the efficacy and safety of vaccines against serious illnesses like measles and meningitis, preventing outbreaks and protecting vulnerable populations such as young children and those with medical conditions. Ensuring your child is up to date with their immunizations before the school year begins is crucial in maintaining a healthy school community.

Beyond immunizations, several other health and safety measures contribute to a child’s overall well-being:

Nutrition and Diet: A balanced diet is critical for a child’s growth and development. Preparing nutritious breakfasts and packed lunches can help your child maintain focus and energy throughout the school day. Ensure a fruit or a vegetable is present at every meal and snack time. Encourage whole grains, lean proteins, and a milk source fortified with Vit D and calcium in the daily diet. Prioritize water over juice and soda for good hydration. Regular Physical Activity: Physical activity is essential for maintaining a healthy weight, improving cardiovascular health, reducing the risk of chronic diseases, and optimizing mental health. The AAP recommends 60 mins of physical activity each day. This can be encouraged through free play, school sports, physical education classes, or after-school activities. Sleep Schedule: Adequate sleep affects children’s ability to concentrate, learn, and retain information. Harvard Health reports that children 6-12 years old need 9-12 hours and teens need 8-10 hours of sleep to best function. Regular Health Check-Ups: Doctors’ visits including annual physicals, dental cleanings and eye exams, are essential for early detection and prevention of health issues. Ensuring your child has up-to-date health records for school activities, such as clubs and sports, helps maintain their overall well-being and readiness for school. Mental Health and Emotional Wellbeing: The school year can bring about stress for children of all ages. Daily check ins with open ended questions (ex: what was the best and worst part of your day?) encourage expression and proper handling of feelings. Schools often have counseling services available, and parents should seek professional advice, when necessary, to provide additional support for your child. Personal Hygiene: Teaching and reinforcing good hygiene practices, such as regular handwashing and covering coughs and sneezes, helps prevent the spread of illnesses in the school environment. Provide your child with personal hygiene supplies, like hand sanitizer and tissues to pack in their backpack. Safe Transportation: Teach your child road safety rules, such as looking both ways before crossing the street, wearing helmets while biking and following bus safety protocols. Familiarizing yourself and your child with their route and practicing it together can boost their confidence and ensure their safety.

By prioritizing these health and safety measures, parents can help create a supportive and safe environment for their children, laying the foundation for a successful school year.