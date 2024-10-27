Cobb jail deploys sentry robots in 90-day pilot program

Photo of DEKA Sentry robot — from the Cobb County website

The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office initiated a 90-day pilot program to enhance security at the Adult Detention Center using DEKA’s advanced Sentry robots. These robots will support perimeter patrols and monitor selected dormitories, aiming to improve safety and efficiency across the 10-acre facility.

Sheriff Craig Owens was quoted in a news release on the Cobb County website, “As security challenges evolve, law enforcement must move at the speed of innovation.”

“We are committed to working smarter and are excited to bring robotics into our facility to improve our operations and support the overall safety of our detainees and staff,” he said.

The Sentry robots, nearly six feet tall, serve as a visible deterrent with 360-degree cameras, night vision, heat detection, and two-way audio features. They operate autonomously for standard patrols but can be remotely controlled by live operators for complex tasks, offering flexibility in response to various situations.

This pilot program represents the initial phase of a broader plan to implement robotic security solutions, aligning with DEKA’s strategy of tailoring technology to meet specific client needs.

With an initial fleet of three Sentry robots, the pilot aims to assess the system’s effectiveness before considering further expansion. The technology promises to reduce risks by providing constant surveillance, minimizing human exposure to dangerous situations, and ensuring continuous monitoring without fatigue or error. The robots also enable real-time incident documentation for immediate responses and post-event analysis.

DEKA was founded by Dean Kamen, the inventor of the Segway.

DEKA’s “About” page describes the company as follows:

For over thirty years, DEKA Research & Development Corp. has made Manchester, New Hampshire home. Housed in the largest industrial complex of its time, the historic Amoskeag Millyard, DEKA employs a team almost a thousand strong, whose engineering, design, manufacturing and quality expertise make DEKA a hot spot for creating innovative solutions and advanced technologies. Located about an hour from Boston, the beach, and the mountains, DEKA is one of the leading research and development companies in the country and is the birthplace of some of the most innovative and life-changing products of our time.

Kamen highlighted the impact of autonomous systems on security and presented the Sentry as a significant advancement in correctional facility safety.

“Autonomous systems and robotics are transforming every industry and security is no exception,” said Kamen.“ What we have created with Sentry is a highly advanced system—and force multiplier—for correctional facility officers that sets a new standard for safety and operational efficiency.”

According to the county’s news release, the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office staff has been trained on the robots’ capabilities to ensure their integration into existing protocols. The ongoing collaboration with DEKA aims to refine the deployment, ensuring that the Sentry robots adapt to the facility’s evolving needs and continue to enhance overall safety.