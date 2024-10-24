Cyclist seriously injured in collision on Paces Ferry Road

[It is the policy of the Cobb County Courier to omit the names of people involved in traffic incidents that are still under investigation]

According to a public information release from Officer Aaron Wilson, the Cobb County Police Department’s STEP Unit is investigating a serious injury collision between a bicyclist and a vehicle at the intersection of Teton Drive and Paces Ferry Road on October 23, 2024, at around 9:18 a.m.

Investigators report that the incident occurred when a Ford F750, turning left onto Teton Drive, collided with a bicyclist who had entered the crosswalk.

The cyclist was trapped under the vehicle until rescued by first responders and was transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with serious injuries. The driver was uninjured. The investigation is ongoing, and police are seeking information from the public.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Cobb County Police Department STEP Unit at 770-499-3987.

The STEP Unit

The STEP Unit, which investigates serious or fatal traffic crashes, is one of the Cobb County Police Department’s Special Operations units, and is described on the web page of the Cobb County Police Department as follows:

“The Selective Traffic Enforcement Unit is responsible for investigating all fatal traffic crashes, enforcement of traffic laws in those areas which analysis indicates an elevated amount of crashes.

“They are also responsible for the administration and execution of the Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program.

“They also take part in special security details, and investigate crashes involving Department vehicles when requested.”

The STEP Unit is commanded by Lieutenant Lane Johnson.