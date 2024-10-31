Fatal single-vehicle crash claims one life, another with injuries

[It is the policy of the Cobb County Courier to omit the names of people involved in traffic incidents that are still under investigation]

According to a public information release from Officer Aaron Wilson, the Cobb County Police Department‘s STEP Unit is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that occurred on Powers Ferry Road, west of Bonnie Glen Court, on Wednesday, October 30, 2024, at around 5:46 PM.

Investigators report that a silver 2010 Toyota Camry, occupied by two Marietta residents, was headed eastbound on Powers Ferry Road when it veered out of its lane.

The Camry crossed into the oncoming lane, left the roadway, and went down an embankment, crashing into a tree.

Both occupants were transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, where one later died.

This incident remains under active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department’s STEP Unit at 770-499-3987.

The STEP Unit

The STEP Unit, which investigates serious or fatal traffic crashes, is one of the Cobb County Police Department’s Special Operations units, and is described on the web page of the Cobb County Police Department as follows:

“The Selective Traffic Enforcement Unit is responsible for investigating all fatal traffic crashes, enforcement of traffic laws in those areas which analysis indicates an elevated amount of crashes.

“They are also responsible for the administration and execution of the Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program.

“They also take part in special security details, and investigate crashes involving Department vehicles when requested.”

The STEP Unit is commanded by Lieutenant Lane Johnson.