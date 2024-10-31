South Cobb Area Council names Citizens of the Year for Austell, Mableton and Powder Springs

The Cobb Chamber’s South Cobb Area Council has named its 2024 Citizens of the Year, recognizing three community advocates for their contributions to South Cobb’s districts.

The recipients were Quintasha Swanson for Austell, Carolyn Turner for Mableton, and Elliott Hennington for Powder Springs.

These awards, presented at the South Cobb Area Council luncheon at the Riverside EpiCenter, honor individuals who have made significant, positive impacts on their communities and serve as role models.

The recipients were selected based on local nominations, celebrating their dedication to making their areas better places to live.

Here are profiles of the winners, from the Cobb Chamber press release:

2024 Austell Citizen of the Year Quintasha Swanson, Executive Director at The Haven of Help, Inc. (l to r) Ray Thomas, Mableton Improvement Coalition; Sharon Mason, President & CEO of the Cobb Chamber; Betsy Madrerohon of Capital City Bank; Quintasha Swanson, Austell Citizen of the Year, Mayor Ollie Clemons, City of Austell; Ron King of Capital City Bank; Daniel Shuford, of Capital City Bank; Shameta Jones-Harrell, Deputy Chief of Austell Police Quintasha Swanson is the Founder and Executive Director of The Haven of Help, a nonprofit with the mission to provide services and resources to assist individuals and families to become self-sufficient. Swanson is known as a pillar of the Austell community, serving as the Executive Assistant to the city’s Chief of Police and volunteering for several organizations. Swanson has represented the City of Austell for Keep Cobb Beautiful for three years. For the past two years, Swanson has been President of the South Cobb High School’s Parent Teacher Student Association. Swanson is also an active member of the Beacon of Light Christian Church in Austell. The Haven of Hope aims to build stronger communities by helping individuals when they need it most. The organization provides employment services, food, housing, utility, and rent assistance, and agency referrals. Swanson has developed and implemented several initiatives to empower and encourage people in her community, including the annual Back-2-School Bash, Single Mother’s Luncheon, Father’s Day Cook-out, Black History Month Spelling Bees, and Project Warm Blanket. Swanson is a devoted mother of three children and has served as a spokesperson for United Way & Families First. Quintasha Swanson with Austell Mayor Ollie Clemons 2024 Mableton Citizen of the Year Carolyn Turner, Founder, H.O.P.E Family Resource Center (l to r) Ray Thomas, Mableton Improvement Coalition; Besty Madrerohon of Capital City Bank; Sharon Mason, President & CEO of the Cobb Chamber; Carolyn Turner, Citizen of the Year, Mayor Pro Tem Keisha Jeffcoat, City of Mableton; Ron King of Capital City Bank; Daniel Shuford, of Capital City Bank Carolyn Turner’s dedication to her community can be seen in nearly every aspect of her life. As the founder of H.O.P.E. Family Resource Center, she embodies the spirit of “Helping Other People Everyday,” directly impacting the lives of hundreds of families through her commitment to service. From organizing school supply drives and community outreach events to supporting small businesses and providing critical resources to those in need, Turner’s contributions have left a lasting mark on Mableton. In addition to her work with the H.O.P.E Family Resource Center, Turner is the treasurer and longtime board member of the Mableton Improvement Coalition, an appointed member of the Cobb Board of Tax Assessors, and the current chairperson and grant administrator for the FEMA Emergency Food and Shelter Program. She has played a significant role in many Mableton Improvement Coalition projects including the Taste of Mableton, the community garden, Farmer’s Market events, and zoning decisions. Carolyn Turner with Mableton Mayor Pro Tem Keisha Jeffcoat 2024 Powder Springs Citizen of the Year Elliott Hennington, General Contractor at the Trimen Enterprises (l to r) Ray Thomas, Mableton Improvement Coalition; Sharon Mason, President & CEO of the Cobb Chamber; Besty Madrerohon of Capital City Bank; Elliott Hennington, Powder Springs Citizen of the Year; Mayor Al Thurman, City of Powder Springs; Ron King of Capital City Bank; Daniel Shuford, of Capital City Bank Elliott Hennington is recognized for his long-standing dedication to community service and his impactful leadership across numerous local initiatives. Hennington has been a committed member of the Cobb County Parks and Recreation Board, where he served as chair from 2018 to 2023. Appointed by Cobb County Chair Lisa Cupid, Hennington has been instrumental in guiding parks initiatives and community programs. Additionally, he serves as Lead Deacon at Destiny World Church in Austell and as Co-Chair of the South Cobb Opportunity Zone, a United Way-funded initiative supporting community growth and development. Over the years, Hennington’s leadership roles have included Chairperson of the Powder Springs Community Task Force (2015-2024), and board member positions with both the Austell Community Task Force and Circles Cobb. Since 2016, he has also been an active member of the Powder Springs 4P program, contributing to various city improvement projects. Hennington is well-known for organizing the Annual Back-to-School Bash for over 20 years, an event providing backpacks and school supplies to local students. He has also coordinated the Giving Hope for Holidays event for nearly a decade, delivering toys to children in need. His dedication to education and youth support extends to Tapp Middle School, where he has spent more than a decade tutoring and mentoring students, as well as helping establish a nonprofit youth foundation that offers affordable summer camp options. Hennington’s volunteer work spans county and city events, including job fairs, Mableton Day, Thanksgiving food drives, community health fairs, and service initiatives such as MLK Jr. Day of Service. A trusted and active community member, Hennington’s contributions have left a lasting impact on South Cobb. Elliott Hennington with Powder Springs Mayor Al Thurman

