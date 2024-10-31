GDOT posts metro Atlanta travel forecasts for Halloween

The Georgia Department of Transportation issued the following travel forecast and safety tips for Georgia traffic for the Halloween season:

Halloween is just around the corner, bringing a large number of pedestrians to local neighborhoods this weekend and on Thursday, October 31 for trick or treating. The Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) is sharing anticipated travel forecasts for both interstates and surface streets from October 29 through November 1, 2024, to help drivers plan their Halloween activities accordingly.



Georgia DOT anticipates heavy traffic on metro Atlanta interstates from noon to 7 p.m. on Thursday, October 31, with travelers advised to allow an additional 30-45 minutes for travel. These projections are based on historical Halloween travel data.

Traffic Hotspots: Interstates:

4 – 5 p.m. 1-285 west at GA 400 AND I-285 south (counterclockwise) at I-20 west

3 – 7 p.m. typical travel times with moderate traffic

Surface Streets:

2 – 3 p.m. Buckhead

3 – 4 p.m. Northwest Atlanta, Buckhead, Northeast Atlanta, Downtown, West Atlanta

4 – 5 p.m. Northwest Atlanta, Buckhead, Northeast Atlanta, Downtown, West Atlanta

5 – 6 p.m. Northeast Atlanta, East Atlanta

Additional Surface Street Traffic Forecast

To further aid travelers, Georgia DOT has identified key metro Atlanta surface streets and their expected traffic patterns during peak Halloween periods:

Northside Dr./Cobb Pkwy & Peachtree Pkwy : Heavier-than-normal traffic expected from 2-5 p.m.

: traffic expected from 2-5 p.m. Roswell Rd : Anticipated to experience better-than-normal traffic flow from 2-7 p.m.

: Anticipated to experience traffic flow from 2-7 p.m. Jimmy Carter Blvd/Holcomb Bridge Rd : Normal conditions expected from 2-3 p.m., with heavier-than-normal traffic from 3-6 p.m.

: expected from 2-3 p.m., with traffic from 3-6 p.m. Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy/Veterans Memorial Hwy & Northside Dr./Metropolitan Pkwy : Normal from 2-3 p.m., heavier-than-normal from 3-5 p.m.

: from 2-3 p.m., from 3-5 p.m. Ponce De Leon Ave : Expected to flow better than usual from 2-7 p.m.

: Expected to flow from 2-7 p.m. Moreland Ave : Improved flow expected from 2-4 p.m. and 5-7 p.m., with normal conditions from 4-5 p.m.

: Improved flow expected from 2-4 p.m. and 5-7 p.m., with from 4-5 p.m. Memorial Dr. : Heavier-than-normal traffic anticipated from 5-6 p.m., with normal conditions from 2-5 p.m. and 6-7 p.m.

: traffic anticipated from 5-6 p.m., with from 2-5 p.m. and 6-7 p.m. Tara Blvd: Expected to experience normal traffic from 2-7 p.m.

Tips for a Safe Halloween:

For drivers:

Slow down and keep an eye out for pedestrians, especially in residential areas.

Keep your attention on the road and your surroundings by eliminating distractions.

For those who’ve been drinking or plan to drink; designate sober drivers and walking buddies and be prepared to call a taxi or rideshare service to get home safely.

For pedestrians:

Use a flashlight while walking at night.

Always walk on a sidewalk if one is available.

See and be Seen. Make sure drivers see you and stop before walking in front of a vehicle.

Children out at night and under the age of 12 should have adult supervision.

Kids should stick to familiar areas that are well lit and trick-or-treat in groups.

Decorate costumes with reflective tape and have kids carry glow sticks or flashlights.

Always cross the street at corners, using traffic signals and crosswalks.

Don’t let friends or family walk alone after drinking. Walking impaired can be just as dangerous as drunk driving.

Use 511GA as a resource

Plan – Expect increased traffic on your usual route during Halloween night. Utilize the 511GA app to explore alternative routes.

Monitor Traffic Incidents – Halloween night, like any other night, can experience various road incidents. Stay informed about local traffic issues using the 511GA app. The service operates 24/7. Dial 511 for roadside assistance and additional travel information. In the event you need roadside assistance, stay in your vehicle buckled up until assistance arrives.

Activate Drive Mode –the “do not disturb” feature on your phone to help motorists stay focused for navigating nights with heavy pedestrian traffic. Avoid distractions and ensure safe driving by eliminating phone usage.

Georgia DOT’s SEE & BE SEEN campaign emphasizes the shared responsibility between motorists and pedestrians. Walkers and drivers are urged to pay attention, ensuring a safe Halloween for everyone. For further information, visit the Georgia DOT’s official www.dot.ga.gov.