Cobb climate almanac & weather forecast for Sunday, November 10, 2024

The National Weather Service forecasts cloudy skies here in Cobb County on Sunday, November 10, 2024, with a high near 62 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to isolated thunderstorms that are possible across portions of north Georgia tonight. Lightning and brief periods of heavy rainfall will also be possible.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Cloudy, with a high near 62. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight

A slight chance of showers between 9 p.m and midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 58. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Veterans Day

A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 9 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 72. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.

Wednesday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 44.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 67.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 45.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 69.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with October 2024 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Average Departure from norm Precipitation 2024-10-01 83 67 75 4.7 0 2024-10-02 86 66 76 6.1 0 2024-10-03 85 68 76.5 6.9 0 2024-10-04 79 70 74.5 5.3 0 2024-10-05 86 69 77.5 8.7 0 2024-10-06 86 67 76.5 8 0 2024-10-07 87 65 76 7.9 0 2024-10-08 81 57 69 1.3 0 2024-10-09 80 64 72 4.7 0 2024-10-10 78 62 70 3 0 2024-10-11 76 55 65.5 -1.1 0 2024-10-12 79 53 66 -0.2 0 2024-10-13 84 57 70.5 4.7 0 2024-10-14 73 53 63 -2.4 0 2024-10-15 68 47 57.5 -7.5 0 2024-10-16 63 43 53 -11.7 0 2024-10-17 66 41 53.5 -10.8 0 2024-10-18 69 47 58 -5.9 0 2024-10-19 73 49 61 -2.5 0 2024-10-20 78 52 65 1.9 0 2024-10-21 80 53 66.5 3.8 0 2024-10-22 79 55 67 4.7 0 2024-10-23 82 57 69.5 7.5 0 2024-10-24 83 60 71.5 9.9 0 2024-10-25 83 54 68.5 7.3 0 2024-10-26 87 62 74.5 13.7 0 2024-10-27 76 58 67 6.5 0 2024-10-28 69 57 63 2.9 0 2024-10-29 76 55 65.5 5.8 0 2024-10-30 80 62 71 11.6 T 2024-10-31 80 62 71 12 0

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for November 10, allowing comparisons to current weather.

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 66 82 in 1890 40 in 1892 Min Temperature M 46 67 in 2020 26 in 1933 Avg Temperature M 55.6 70.0 in 1890 34.5 in 1913 Precipitation M 0.14 4.05 in 2009 0.00 in 2021 Snowfall M 0.0 0.0 in 2023 0.0 in 2023 Snow Depth M – 0 in 2023 0 in 2023 HDD (base 65) M 10 30 in 1913 0 in 2020 CDD (base 65) M 0 5 in 1975 0 in 2023 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 73.9 67.3 76.3 in 2022 54.2 in 1991 Avg Min Temperature 63.1 47.0 63.1 in 2024 31.0 in 1976 Avg Temperature 68.5 57.1 68.5 in 2024 44.8 in 1991 Total Precipitation T 1.31 6.93 in 2015 0.00 in 2016 Total Snowfall 0.0 0.0 T in 1968 0.0 in 2024 Max Snow Depth 0 – 0 in 2024 0 in 2024 Total HDD (base 65) 5 86 200 in 1991 5 in 2024 Total CDD (base 65) 39 7 39 in 2024 0 in 2021 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 78.0 75.5 78.0 in 2016 67.2 in 1878 Avg Min Temperature 59.3 56.4 59.3 in 2024 49.4 in 1878 Avg Temperature 68.7 66.0 68.7 in 2024 58.3 in 1878 Total Precipitation 55.83 43.19 62.27 in 1929 2.00 in 1878 Total Snowfall (since July 1) 0.0 0.0 T in 2001 0.0 in 2024 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 0 – T in 1942 0 in 2024 Total HDD (since July 1) 50 189 482 in 1976 49 in 2016 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 2525 2045 2643 in 2019 33 in 1878

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-11-09

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-11-09

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2024-11-09

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2024-11-08

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2024-11-08

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”