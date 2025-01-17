17-year-old dies after shooting on Riverside Parkway in Mableton

Sgt. Eric Smith of the Cobb County Police Department announced in a public information release that uniformed police officers discovered a 17-year-old male with gunshot wounds after residents called 911 about shots fired at an apartment complex on Riverside Parkway.

The teen was taken to a local hospital and later died of the injuries.

The incident occurred on January 9, 2025, at approximately 8:22 p.m.



The Major Crimes Unit took charge of the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the

Cobb County Police Department Major Crimes Unit at 770-499-3945

About the Major Crimes Unit

The Crimes Against Persons Division of the Cobb County Police Department is part of the Major Crimes Unit, and is broken down into several specialized units, to investigate homicides, robberies, technology-based crime, domestic violence and stalking, and crimes against children. It has a unit that does crime analysis to identify evidence to help link cases and identify suspects.

The division also houses the Crime Scene Unit which according to the division’s website “is responsible for documenting and processing crime scenes to locate evidence, identify suspects, and to present evidence in criminal proceedings. Crime scene technicians are responsible for processing evidence utilizing a variety of procedures for fingerprint, DNA, and trace evidence.”

The commander of the Major Crimes Unit is Capt. Matt Brown, and the Crimes Against Persons Unit is commanded by Lt. Tim Nelson.