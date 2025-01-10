Photos of a walk in the snow in Mableton and Smyrna

By Larry Felton Johnson
I live where Mableton and Smyrna share a ragged border along Oakdale Road. It’s on Mableton’s eastern part and Smyrna’s southernmost part, near the Chattahoochee River.
This morning, while the snow was still falling, I took a walk along Brookside Drive, Roberts Drive, Oakdale Road, and Veterans Memorial Highway, taking photos along the way.
View Larger Map
I present them below, in no particular order.
When I began, the few vehicles out seemed able to navigate the hills. As the roads became slick with packed snow, I saw a few cars and trucks unable to climb the hills. So my guess is that even if you think right now that you can safely drive somewhere, your return trip might be dangerous as ice forms.
So if you don’t have to drive … don’t!
