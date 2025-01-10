Snow blankets Cobb County — and there could be more to come

By Mark Woolsey

Snow blanketed Cobb County this morning, and there could be more to come.

Reports from various sources indicated that roughly 2.5 inches had come down by late this morning, with one location in East Cobb reporting 3 inches.

At noon, another swath of precipitation appeared poised to move in from Central and Eastern Alabama, although the bulk looked like rain.

A Cobb County dispatcher told the Courier that they had been “very busy” responding to reports of accidents and vehicles stuck in the snow or unable to make it up hills.

She said there had also been a couple of slip and fall calls.

She added that police were only working accidents with injuries because of the glut of calls.

Acworth police reported several road closures late in the morning, including Nance Road, Mitchell Hill Road, Blue Springs Road, and Acworth Summit Road.

The storm didn’t appear to have had a great deal of impact on power. Around noon, Cobb EMC reported only one outage, impacting fewer than five customers.

[Photos below taken by Larry Felton Johnson around the east part of Mableton and the southernmost part of Smyrna]