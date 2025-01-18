Cobb County District 2 Commissioner candidate forum coming Jan 29

The sponsoring organizations distributed the following news release about a candidate forum for Cobb County Commission District 2 to be held on Wednesday, January 29, 2025.
Cobb County District 2 Commissioner Forum
Wednesday, January 29 | 6:30 PM – 8:30 PM | 1800 Circle 75 Pkwy. Atlanta, GA 30339
On Wednesday, January 29, Scout Troop 2700 and Troop 312, in partnership with several nonpartisan organizations, will host a Candidate Forum for Cobb County’s D2 Commissioner at the Atlanta Area Council offices. The event is free and open to the public.
The purpose of the candidate forum is to give voters in Cobb County’s newly drawn District 2 an opportunity to hear and interact with candidates to discuss the issues of importance in this election. The candidate forum will follow a nonpartisan, unbiased, and impartial format where candidates will receive questions from a moderator as well as answer written questions from the public.
Commissioner Candidates
- Alicia Adams
- Erick Allen
- Dr. Jaha Howard
- Tracy Stevenson
- Taniesha Whorton
Moderator
Alisha Thomas Searcy
Our Community Partners
Various community organizations, including Cobb Collaborative, Democracy Center of Cobb County, Mableton Men Vote, and others.
To register for this forum, either use the QR code on the flyer below, or visit https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/bsOgRGAuT0CceYeVpMldGQ#/registration
