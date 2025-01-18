Another Little Free Library created in Cobb

Avid community volunteer Barry Krebs submitted the following report, along with photos, about a new Little Free Library in Cobb:

Quintasha “Quin” Swanson, who works with the City of Austell Police Department, offered a small portion of her new lawn to place a Little Free Library so that people in her community can read a variety of books that will broaden their horizons. In addition to her full-time job, Quin has established a civic organization, Haven Of Help, to mentor students and help people in our community. She also represents the City of Austell on the Board of Keep Cobb Beautiful.

We appreciate Cobb Collaborative, which provided the Little Free Library. They do lots of great work promoting reading and a healthy mental state. Kaitlyn with Cobb Collaborative conducted the ceremony. City Councilwoman Sandra Leverette and Quin spoke about the importance of education. Quin mentioned that she has already met new neighbors who have stopped to check out the new Little Free Library.

Officials from the City of Mableton, the Cobb County Library, Keep Cobb Beautiful along with friends from the Lions Club and neighbors were present to witness the ribbon-cutting of this fantastic addition to the Bowden Street neighborhood.