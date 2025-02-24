2025 Concert Series at Kennesaw’s newly named United Bankshares Amphitheater

The City of Kennesaw distributed the following news release:

The City of Kennesaw is excited to unveil the highly anticipated lineup for the 2025 Kennesaw Concert Series, presented by Wellstar Health System, with premier sponsorship from Williams Elleby Howard & Easter, along with the newly renamed United Bankshares Amphitheater at Depot Park. Following the acquisition of The Piedmont Bank by United Bankshares, the amphitheater’s name has been updated to reflect this transition while continuing to serve as the premier destination for live entertainment in Downtown Kennesaw.

This year’s concert series promises an electrifying lineup of legendary artists and tribute bands, delivering unforgettable performances to music lovers of all ages. Mark your calendars for these can’t-miss shows:

March 29 – LOVERBOY

For more than 40 years, LOVERBOY has been “Working for the Weekend” and bringing high-energy rock anthems to audiences worldwide. With more than 10 million albums sold and a collection of multi-platinum records, LOVERBOY remains one of the most iconic rock bands of all time. Fans can expect to hear hits like “Turn Me Loose,” “Lovin’ Every Minute of It” and “The Kid is Hot Tonite.”

May 3 – Shot Thru the Heart: The Bon Jovi Experience

This premier tribute band delivers the ultimate Bon Jovi concert experience, playing the greatest hits with the energy and authenticity of the original band. From “Livin’ on a Prayer” to “You Give Love a Bad Name,” Shot Thru the Heart recreates the arena-rock magic that has captivated audiences for decades.

June 14 – Who’s Bad: The Ultimate Michael Jackson Tribute Band

As the longest-running Michael Jackson tribute band, Who’s Bad brings an electrifying performance honoring the King of Pop. With stunning choreography, world-class musicianship and timeless hits like “Billie Jean” and “Thriller,” this tribute is a must-see event for MJ fans of all generations.

Sept. 20 – Yacht Rock Schooner

Bringing the smooth sounds of the late ‘70s and early ‘80s, Yacht Rock Schooner transports audiences to an era of feel-good, soft rock classics. Featuring hits from Hall & Oates, Steely Dan, Kenny Loggins and Michael McDonald, this show is a perfect way to end the concert series with a groovy, nostalgic vibe.

“We are thrilled to bring the Kennesaw Concert Series back for its second year, and what a lineup we have in store!” Mayor Easterling said. “The United Bankshares Amphitheater at Depot Park is becoming a top destination for live music, and this year’s series will continue to make Downtown Kennesaw a must-visit spot for music lovers.”

The Kennesaw Concert Series remains a cornerstone of live entertainment in the community, offering free, family-friendly performances in the heart of Downtown. Attendees are encouraged to bring collapsible lawn chairs, beach chairs, bag chairs, or camping chairs to enjoy the shows. Food and beverages will be available for purchase from a variety of vendors.

Reserved seating is available for $20 per seat per concert. Concert Season seats are available for $70 per seat for the entire season. Seats will be located in the first two rows of the tiered turf lawn. The number of seats is limited and will be reserved on a first-come, first-served basis. Seats will be randomly assigned. Sales for full-season seats will be available until sold out or 5:00 PM on March 6, 2025.

For more information on the 2025 Kennesaw Concert Series or to purchase seating, visit www.amphitheateratdepotpark.com.