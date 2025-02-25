Cobb climate almanac & weather forecast for Tuesday, February 25, 2025

The National Weather Service forecasts sunny skies here in Cobb County on Tuesday, February 25, 2025, with a high near 69 degrees.

Tonight it is expected to be clear, with an overnight low of around 41 degrees.

Current Conditions Marietta, US 6:41 am, 41 °F clear sky Humidity 85 % Pressure 1015 mb Wind 0 mph Wind Gust Wind Gust: 0 mph Clouds Clouds: 0% Visibility Visibility: 6 mi Sunrise Sunrise: 7:11 am Sunset Sunset: 6:31 pm

Bonus for the more weather-curious among you … To read an article about interpreting a weather news report with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Sunny, with a high near 69. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.

Tonight

Clear, with a low around 41. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 73. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph.

Thursday

A 30 percent chance of showers after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 39.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 61.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 40.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 68.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 41.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 62.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Monday

Partly sunny, with a high near 59.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with January 2025 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Average Departure from Norm Precipitation 2025-01-01 54 37 45.5 0.4 0 2025-01-02 52 30 41 -4 0 2025-01-03 56 36 46 1.1 0 2025-01-04 48 31 39.5 -5.3 0 2025-01-05 53 33 43 -1.7 0 2025-01-06 60 30 45 0.3 0.44 2025-01-07 42 28 35 -9.6 0 2025-01-08 40 24 32 -12.6 0 2025-01-09 44 22 33 -11.5 0 2025-01-10 35 30 32.5 -12 1.05 2025-01-11 34 28 31 -13.5 0 2025-01-12 45 24 34.5 -10 0 2025-01-13 56 37 46.5 2 0.01 2025-01-14 51 30 40.5 -4 0 2025-01-15 52 34 43 -1.5 0 2025-01-16 58 33 45.5 1 0 2025-01-17 60 34 47 2.5 0 2025-01-18 60 43 51.5 7 0.7 2025-01-19 55 28 41.5 -3.1 0 2025-01-20 32 18 25 -19.6 0 2025-01-21 30 20 25 -19.7 0.07 2025-01-22 36 14 25 -19.7 0 2025-01-23 41 25 33 -11.8 0 2025-01-24 51 25 38 -6.9 0 2025-01-25 52 26 39 -6 0 2025-01-26 56 31 43.5 -1.6 T 2025-01-27 50 41 45.5 0.3 0.36 2025-01-28 59 33 46 0.7 0 2025-01-29 69 41 55 9.6 0 2025-01-30 70 44 57 11.4 T 2025-01-31 63 51 57 11.3 0.4

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for February 25, allowing comparisons to current weather.

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 61 78 in 1996 26 in 1894 Min Temperature M 41 62 in 1890 9 in 1967 Avg Temperature M 50.9 69.0 in 1890 18.0 in 1967 Precipitation M 0.17 2.08 in 1934 0.00 in 2024 Snowfall M 0.1 0.3 in 1964 0.0 in 2024 Snow Depth M – T in 1965 0 in 2024 HDD (base 65) M 14 47 in 1967 0 in 1930 CDD (base 65) M 0 4 in 1890 0 in 2024 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 60.8 57.8 66.9 in 2017 38.9 in 1895 Avg Min Temperature 41.3 38.6 49.0 in 2018 24.4 in 1895 Avg Temperature 51.1 48.2 57.4 in 2018 31.7 in 1895 Total Precipitation 5.19 4.06 12.68 in 1961 0.33 in 1978 Total Snowfall T 0.4 4.4 in 1979 0.0 in 2024 Max Snow Depth 0 – 4 in 1979 0 in 2025 Total HDD (base 65) 340 421 828 in 1895 212 in 2017 Total CDD (base 65) 12 1 27 in 2018 0 in 2024 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 55.0 55.7 63.7 in 2017 43.2 in 1940 Avg Min Temperature 35.5 36.9 44.5 in 2023 23.3 in 1977 Avg Temperature 45.2 46.3 54.0 in 2017 34.5 in 1977 Total Precipitation 8.22 8.65 19.04 in 1883 2.92 in 1941 Total Snowfall (since July 1) 3.2 1.8 10.9 in 1936 0.0 in 2019 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 2 – 8 in 1940 0 in 2024 Total HDD (since July 1) 1823 2038 3374 in 1977 1323 in 2017 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 12 1 27 in 2018 0 in 2021

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2025-02-24

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2025-02-24

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2025-02-24

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2025-02-24

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2025-02-24

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”