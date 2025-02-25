Cobb climate almanac & weather forecast for Tuesday, February 25, 2025

TOPICS:
Photo of Veterans Memorial Highway on a clear day with the Cobb County Courier logo and the words "Weather forecast"

Posted By: Norhasnima Dimacaling February 25, 2025

The National Weather Service forecasts sunny skies here in Cobb County on Tuesday, February 25, 2025, with a high near 69 degrees.

Tonight it is expected to be clear, with an overnight low of around 41 degrees.

Current Conditions
Marietta, US
6:41 am, Feb 25, 2025
temperature icon 41°F
clear sky
Humidity 85 %
Pressure 1015 mb
Wind 0 mph
Wind Gust Wind Gust: 0 mph
Clouds Clouds: 0%
Visibility Visibility: 6 mi
Sunrise Sunrise: 7:11 am
Sunset Sunset: 6:31 pm
Bonus for the more weather-curious among you … To read an article about interpreting a weather news report with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Sunny, with a high near 69. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.

Tonight

Clear, with a low around 41. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 73. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph.

Thursday

A 30 percent chance of showers after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 39.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 61.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 40.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 68.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 41.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 62.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Monday

Partly sunny, with a high near 59.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with January 2025 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

To read more climate and climate change coverage published by the Cobb County Courier, please follow this link

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

DateHighLowAverageDeparture from NormPrecipitation
2025-01-01543745.50.40
2025-01-02523041-40
2025-01-035636461.10
2025-01-04483139.5-5.30
2025-01-05533343-1.70
2025-01-066030450.30.44
2025-01-07422835-9.60
2025-01-08402432-12.60
2025-01-09442233-11.50
2025-01-10353032.5-121.05
2025-01-11342831-13.50
2025-01-12452434.5-100
2025-01-13563746.520.01
2025-01-14513040.5-40
2025-01-15523443-1.50
2025-01-16583345.510
2025-01-176034472.50
2025-01-18604351.570.7
2025-01-19552841.5-3.10
2025-01-20321825-19.60
2025-01-21302025-19.70.07
2025-01-22361425-19.70
2025-01-23412533-11.80
2025-01-24512538-6.90
2025-01-25522639-60
2025-01-26563143.5-1.6T
2025-01-27504145.50.30.36
2025-01-285933460.70
2025-01-296941559.60
2025-01-3070445711.4T
2025-01-3163515711.30.4

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for February 25, allowing comparisons to current weather.

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily DataObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Max TemperatureM6178 in 199626 in 1894
Min TemperatureM4162 in 18909 in 1967
Avg TemperatureM50.969.0 in 189018.0 in 1967
PrecipitationM0.172.08 in 19340.00 in 2024
SnowfallM0.10.3 in 19640.0 in 2024
Snow DepthMT in 19650 in 2024
HDD (base 65)M1447 in 19670 in 1930
CDD (base 65)M04 in 18900 in 2024
Month-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature60.857.866.9 in 201738.9 in 1895
Avg Min Temperature41.338.649.0 in 201824.4 in 1895
Avg Temperature51.148.257.4 in 201831.7 in 1895
Total Precipitation5.194.0612.68 in 19610.33 in 1978
Total SnowfallT0.44.4 in 19790.0 in 2024
Max Snow Depth04 in 19790 in 2025
Total HDD (base 65)340421828 in 1895212 in 2017
Total CDD (base 65)12127 in 20180 in 2024
Year-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature55.055.763.7 in 201743.2 in 1940
Avg Min Temperature35.536.944.5 in 202323.3 in 1977
Avg Temperature45.246.354.0 in 201734.5 in 1977
Total Precipitation8.228.6519.04 in 18832.92 in 1941
Total Snowfall (since July 1)3.21.810.9 in 19360.0 in 2019
Max Snow Depth (since July 1)28 in 19400 in 2024
Total HDD (since July 1)182320383374 in 19771323 in 2017
Total CDD (since Jan 1)12127 in 20180 in 2021

Period of Record:

  • Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2025-02-24
  • Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2025-02-24
  • Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2025-02-24
  • Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2025-02-24
  • Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2025-02-24

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. 

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

