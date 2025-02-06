City of Mableton takes steps toward managing trash pickup

The City of Mableton is taking steps to implement its new solid waste management ordinance, taking over management of trash pickup from the county.

The ordinance was approved at the special meeting of the Mableton City Council on Tuesday, January 28, with one opposition vote from District 4 Councilwoman Patricia Auch.

During the meeting, Auch objected to the rate specified for the Environmental Management Fee (EMF) and proposed reducing it (the rate is set at 6 percent of gross receipts for residential haulers and 13.5 percent for commercial).

When the other council members were resistant to reducing the rate, Auch suggested specifying the use of the EMF revenue in the ordinance.

“Is there anything we can do to specify that the environmental management fees we’re collecting will be used to improve the service?” she asked. “… that it will be used to a fund dedicated to improving sustainability … and not just the general fund.”

City Attorney Emilia Walker Ashby said, “To answer your question, you can certainly do that.”

“But if you do that, you would have to be incredibly careful with the wording because … you don’t want to limit your vision with respect to the scope of solid waste by placing that cap at this point,” she said.

What were the city’s options for solid waste management?

The options open to the city were:

To buy trucks and form a city-run sanitation department, much like the City of Atlanta. Contract with one private trash hauling company that all residents of Mableton would be required to use. Allow residents to choose from among multiple city-approved haulers.

The city chose option three. Hauling companies that meet the criteria outlined in the ordinance will apply to the city to be added to the list of approved companies, and residents can choose from among those firms.

The criteria include such things as certifying that their drivers have Commerical Drivers Licenses, using GDOT-approved trucks, and agreeing to schedule trash pickup at least once per week per customer.

A few questions about the ordinance answered

The Courier submitted three questions seen on social media to Emily Groth, Mableton’s Sustainability, Waste, and Beautification Director:

Is there a projected time frame on assembling the contracts, getting them signed, and approved?

Yes! Right now we’re in phase 1, education and outreach. We’re meeting with local haulers to make them aware of the new ordinance and empower them with information and next steps. We’re also planning to provide educational resources to the community and residents who may have questions.

Phase 2 (February 26 – March 26) consists of hauler onboarding and contracting. This is when we’ll start contracting and accepting applications and application fees from haulers.

Phase 3 begins April 1. This is the date that our solid waste management program should be fully operational. All haulers should be under an approved contract from Council and continue their operations on the first day of Q2 with tracking their Environmental Management Fees to be due in August.

In rental property, who is responsible, the renter or the landlord? My assumption from the wording in the ordinance is that in larger apartments it would be the landlord, but in single-family home rental it would be the renter. Is that specified?

In general terms, the residential property owner is responsible – this would typically be the apartment complex management or it could be dependent on the existing terms of the single-family rental between the landlord and renter. By the end of March, haulers are responsible for completing the approval process with the City (that begins February 26) and residents should ensure they are using an approved hauler.

Is the new system likely to result in higher trash hauling rate for consumers?

While the city can’t control the market, there are some clauses in the ordinance that speak to this. Section 12.2.4. (b) states: “Any hauler electing to pass the [environmental management] fee under this subsection onto the residential customer shall be prohibited from billing more than fifty percent (50%0 of said residential fee to the customer”.

News release from the office of Mayor Michael Owens

The office of Mayor Michael Owens distributed the following news release announcing the adoption of the ordinance and providing other details:

The Mableton City Council has approved a new sanitation and recycling ordinance aimed at improving waste management, promoting sustainability, and enhancing the city’s cleanliness. The ordinance, which was passed during a special-called meeting on Tuesday, January 28, establishes guidelines for solid waste collection, strengthens anti-littering efforts, and expands access to recycling services.

Under the new ordinance, residents will continue to have the ability to choose their own trash service provider, provided the hauler is registered and approved by the City of Mableton. Additionally, all waste haulers will now be required to offer recycling services. The ordinance also makes littering officially illegal within city limits and includes accommodations for disabled residents by allowing them to receive off-curb trash collection service.

To support these efforts, the ordinance includes an Environmental Management Fee (EMF), which is set at 6% for residential waste collection and 13.5% for commercial service. The revenue generated from this fee will fund city beautification initiatives, public trash receptacles, anti-littering programs, and sanitation enforcement. Additionally, the ordinance introduces a Waste Vendor Sustainability Incentive Program, which encourages haulers to adopt environmentally friendly practices by offering financial benefits for using alternative fuel and electric vehicles for trash collection.

Mayor Michael Owens emphasized the significance of the ordinance, highlighting the collaborative effort behind its passage.

“This ordinance represents a year of dedicated work and community engagement,” said Mayor Owens. “It is an important step toward a cleaner, more beautiful Mableton. The new guidelines will not only improve sanitation services but also foster greater pride in our city.”

District 2 Councilwoman Dami Oladapo also expressed her appreciation for the public’s involvement in shaping the ordinance.

“It’s been a long road of discussion, trying to make sure we craft what works for our community and trying to make sure we engage the public in the process,” she said. “We’ll continue to get the opportunity to refine this (ordinance) based on what we hear from our residents and what our community needs.”

The ordinance will be implemented in three phases:

Phase 1 (Now – February 26): Public education and outreach to inform residents and businesses.

Public education and outreach to inform residents and businesses. Phase 2 (February 26 – March 26): Establishing contracts with approved waste haulers.

Establishing contracts with approved waste haulers. Phase 3 (Starting April 1): Full implementation, including the assessment of the Environmental Management Fee and the launch of sustainability incentives.

Mayor Owens reaffirmed the city’s commitment to ongoing improvements. “We are taking a significant step forward as a community,” he said. “I am excited about what this means for Mableton’s future.”

For more information and to review the full ordinance, visit www.mableton.gov/council-meetings. Haulers with questions can contact Director of Sustainability, Waste and Beautification Emily Groth by phone at 470-413-6327 or by email at emily.groth@mableton.gov.