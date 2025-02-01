Cobb Chamber announces 2024 awards at annual dinner

Photo above: Mike Plant and Chris Britton, photo provided by the Cobb Chamber

In a press release, the Cobb Chamber reported on its 2024 awards for achievements benefiting the community.

The awards were announced at the 83rd Annual Dinner celebration, presented by Wellstar Health System, on Jan. 25 at the Cobb Galleria Centre.

Chris Dimino of 680 The Fan was the event’s master of ceremonies.

The Chamber’s outgoing Chairman, Mike Plant of the Atlanta Braves, passed the leadership to 2025 Chairman Chris Britton of Brasfield & Gorrie.

Plant highlighted the Chamber’s accomplishments for the year, and presented the awards.

The Chamber’s press release described the award winners and their accomplishments as follows:

The 2025 Len Gilbert Award was given to Luci Hogue of Scotland Wright Associates and Andrew Cox of Wellstar Health System. This award is presented to an outstanding board member who, through his or her leadership, commitment and dedication, achieved new heights for a Chamber initiative, program or event. As 2024 Chair of Cobb Young Professionals, Hogue helped the Chamber launch a new leadership offering for this year – CYP Cultivate, a seven-month leadership and mentoring program designed to empower young professionals to grow as impactful leaders, accelerate their careers, and forge meaningful connections within the community. Hogue has served on the Membership Campaign, on the Cobb Young Professionals Steering Committee, on the Cobb Youth Leadership Steering Committee, and she is a graduate of Leadership Cobb. For many years, Cox has been a trusted voice for the Chamber, serving as an advisor on the Board of Directors and to Chamber staff, helping shape the Chamber’s workplace culture. Last year, Cox helped to launch a new program – the Chief of Staff Roundtable. Through this program, Chief of Staffs can connect to build a more effective network of trusted advisors. In addition, Cox has been a mentor to young professionals, a Chairman’s Circle Member and is a graduate of Leadership Cobb. The 2025 Chairman’s Award was presented to Chris Britton of Brasfield & Gorrie, a dedicated partner to the Chamber and an active member of the Board of Directors since 2015. The award is presented to an individual for outstanding leadership, dedication, enthusiasm, and commitment to the Cobb Chamber. Britton is a long-term investor in the Cobb Chamber, serving on the Board of Directors Executive Committee and the SelectCobb Board of Directors. He has chaired two of the most successful campaigns in the Chamber’s history, each time producing over $1 Million Dollars in memberships and sales production. Britton has served on the Government Affairs Committee and the Strategic Planning Steering Committee, and is a graduate and active alumni member of Leadership Cobb and Honorary Commanders. The 2025 Mack Henderson Public Service Award was presented to Dr. Jackie McMorris, County Manager for Cobb County Government. This award recognizes an individual who embodies the philanthropic legacy of Mack Henderson through outstanding commitment and dedication to building a better quality of life for the citizens of Cobb County. Throughout her tenure with Cobb County Government, Dr. McMorris has demonstrated a profound commitment to collaboration and progress. Her leadership has been instrumental in shaping numerous key initiatives in partnership with the Chamber, the Braves, and other valued stakeholders. From the development of Truist Park and The Battery Atlanta to ensuring the safety of the community during the 2021 World Series and championship parade, Dr. McMorris contributions have left an indelible mark on Cobb County. The 2025 Senator Johnny H. Isakson Leadership Award, was presented to Michele Swann, former General Manager and CEO of the Cobb-Marietta Coliseum & Exhibit Hall Authority. Only awarded under extraordinary circumstances, this award honors an individual whose extraordinary leadership, vision and trailblazing efforts have significantly impacted the Cobb community. In 2020, this award was renamed in honor of Senator Johnny H. Isakson to recognize those in our community who, like Senator Isakson, carry forward the torch of visionary leadership. Since joining the Cobb-Marietta Coliseum and Exhibit Hall Authority in 1995, Swann has overseen the growth and success of some of Cobb County’s most iconic assets, including the Cobb Galleria Centre, Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, Galleria Specialty Shops, and the ArtsBridge Foundation. Her leadership has elevated these facilities into economic and cultural powerhouses, driving $169 million in economic impact in 2023 alone. Her tenure has also been marked by successful partnerships, including the seamless integration of the Cobb Galleria campus with the Atlanta Braves development. Plant’s final award of the evening, the 2025 Dr. Robert A. Lipson Award, was presented to Candice Saunders, President & CEO of Wellstar. The award is presented to someone who is a visionary, a friend, a mentor, and a leader. Under her leadership, Wellstar has built community partnerships, introduced innovative care models, and adopted advanced technologies to improve health outcomes and the patient experience, solidifying its role as a leading healthcare provider in Georgia. Saunders has been recognized by Modern Healthcare as a Top 25 Women Leader and one of the Top 50 Most Influential Clinical Executives. She has been named Atlanta’s Most People-Focused CEO, and one of Georgia Trend’s 100 Most Influential Georgians for the 9th year in a row. The Marietta Daily Journal presented its prestigious 2024 Cobb County Citizen of the Year Award to Ron Newcomb, former President of Chattahoochee Technical College. The Marietta Daily Journal has presented this award since 1963 at the Cobb Chamber Annual Dinner. The 83rd Annual Dinner was presented by Wellstar. The invocation was offered by Deane Bonner, former President of the Cobb County NAACP. Mike Jones Entertainment provided music at the After Party, hosted by Live! at the Battery Atlanta, and JJA Project Management provided audiovisual and event production services.

The press release listed addition sponsors of the event as follows:

Atlanta Braves, Brasfield & Gorrie, CDH Partners, Freeman Mathis & Gary, Freeman Mathis Decisions, Georgia Power, and Lockheed Martin as Diamond Sponsors; Cobb EMC and Four Hats Inc. as Reception Sponsors; Live! At The Battery Atlanta as the After Party Sponsor; MetroAtlanta Ambulance Service as the Award Sponsor; Cumberland Diamond Exchange and S.A. White Oil Company as Camera Ready Sponsors; Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta as Coffee & Dessert Sponsor; LGE Community Credit Union as Dinner Sponsor; Comcast as the Life of the Party Sponsor; Pinnacle Financial Partners as the Wine Sponsor; Cobb Galleria Centre as the Host Sponsor; Superior Plumbing as the Membership Campaign VIP Recognition Sponsor; Arylessence, AssuranceAmerica, Croy Engineering, Delta Community Credit Union, DeNyse Companies, Gas South, JJA Project Management, Kennesaw State University, Rule Joy Trammell + Rubio, and Wasserman Talent Solutions as Ruby Sponsors; Cumberland Community Improvement District, Development Authority of Cobb County, The Doss Firm, Genuine Parts Company, Georgia Banking Company, Georgia’s Own Credit Union, Henssler Financial, The Home Depot, INCISIVE, Johnson & Alday, Life University, Manning Properties, Mauldin & Jenkins, The Mazloom Law Firm, New South Construction, NextEra Energy Services, RE/MAX PURE, SouthState Bank, Summit Legacy, Synovus, Town Center Community Improvement District, Truist, and Vanderlande as Emerald Sponsors; and LAZ Parking as Parking Sponsor. Special gifts were provided by Cumberland Diamond Exchange.

Mike Plant chats with Cobb Commissioner JoAnn Birrell

About the Cobb Chamber

The Cobb Chamber, incorporated as the Cobb County Chamber of Commerce, is the largest business organization in the county.

Sharon Mason is the Cobb Chamber’s president and CEO, Dana Johnson is its Chief Operating Officer, and Mike Plant of the Atlanta Braves organization is its chairman of the board of directors.

The Cobb Chamber’s projects include Cobb Executive Women, Cobb Young Professionals, and the Area Councils: Cumberland, East Cobb, Marietta, Northwest Cobb (Acworth, Kennesaw, West Cobb), Smyrna, and South Cobb.

On its website, the Cobb Chamber promotes itself as follows:

As one of the most influential business advocacy organizations in Georgia and one of the top three chambers in the nation, the Cobb Chamber is dedicated to bringing the community and its leaders together to create jobs and strengthen the economy and quality of life so businesses and the community can achieve more.

Who We Are: We are a community of businesses working together to advance a vibrant economy.

Why We Do It: When businesses thrive, communities flourish.

What We Do (Our Mission): Together, with diverse partnerships, we:

