Cobb climate almanac & weather forecast for Saturday, February 1, 2025

The National Weather Service forecasts sunny skies here in Cobb County on Saturday, February 1, 2025, with a high near 61 degrees.

The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement. Patchy dense fag is expected in several counties in north Georgia and metro Atlanta until 9 a.m. Saturday morning.

Current Conditions Marietta, US 10:23 am, 48 °F few clouds Humidity 93 % Pressure 1023 mb Wind 9 mph Wind Gust Wind Gust: 0 mph Clouds Clouds: 20% Visibility Visibility: 6 mi Sunrise Sunrise: 7:34 am Sunset Sunset: 6:08 pm

To read an article about interpreting a weather news report with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

To read an article about interpreting a weather news report, with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Sunny, with a high near 61. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 42. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 63. East wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 42. Calm wind.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 49.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Wednesday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75.

Wednesday Night

A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Thursday

A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76.

Thursday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with January 2025 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Average Departure from Norm Precipitation 2025-01-01 54 37 45.5 0.4 0 2025-01-02 52 30 41 -4 0 2025-01-03 56 36 46 1.1 0 2025-01-04 48 31 39.5 -5.3 0 2025-01-05 53 33 43 -1.7 0 2025-01-06 60 30 45 0.3 0.44 2025-01-07 42 28 35 -9.6 0 2025-01-08 40 24 32 -12.6 0 2025-01-09 44 22 33 -11.5 0 2025-01-10 35 30 32.5 -12 1.05 2025-01-11 34 28 31 -13.5 0 2025-01-12 45 24 34.5 -10 0 2025-01-13 56 37 46.5 2 0.01 2025-01-14 51 30 40.5 -4 0 2025-01-15 52 34 43 -1.5 0 2025-01-16 58 33 45.5 1 0 2025-01-17 60 34 47 2.5 0 2025-01-18 60 43 51.5 7 0.7 2025-01-19 55 28 41.5 -3.1 0 2025-01-20 32 18 25 -19.6 0 2025-01-21 30 20 25 -19.7 0.07 2025-01-22 36 14 25 -19.7 0 2025-01-23 41 25 33 -11.8 0 2025-01-24 51 25 38 -6.9 0 2025-01-25 52 26 39 -6 0 2025-01-26 56 31 43.5 -1.6 T 2025-01-27 50 41 45.5 0.3 0.36 2025-01-28 59 33 46 0.7 0 2025-01-29 69 41 55 9.6 0 2025-01-30 70 44 57 11.4 T 2025-01-31 63 51 57 11.3 0.4

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for February 1, allowing comparisons to current weather.

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 55 77 in 1957 28 in 1900 Min Temperature M 36 57 in 1969 10 in 1936 Avg Temperature M 45.8 65.0 in 1950 20.0 in 1900 Precipitation M 0.16 2.83 in 1973 0.00 in 2024 Snowfall M 0.0 0.1 in 2007 0.0 in 2024 Snow Depth M – 3 in 1936 0 in 2024 HDD (base 65) M 19 45 in 1900 0 in 1957 CDD (base 65) M 0 0 in 2024 0 in 2024 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature M 55.4 77.0 in 1957 28.0 in 1900 Avg Min Temperature M 36.3 57.0 in 1969 10.0 in 1936 Avg Temperature M 45.8 65.0 in 1950 20.0 in 1900 Total Precipitation M 0.16 2.83 in 1973 0.00 in 2024 Total Snowfall M 0.0 0.1 in 2007 0.0 in 2024 Max Snow Depth M – 3 in 1936 0 in 2024 Total HDD (base 65) M 19 45 in 1900 0 in 1957 Total CDD (base 65) M 0 0 in 2024 0 in 2024 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 50.5 54.0 64.7 in 1950 38.5 in 1940 Avg Min Temperature 31.0 35.6 46.8 in 1950 20.0 in 1977 Avg Temperature 40.7 44.8 55.7 in 1950 29.3 in 1977 Total Precipitation 3.03 4.75 15.82 in 1883 0.88 in 1986 Total Snowfall (since July 1) 3.2 1.4 8.4 in 1936 0.0 in 2020 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 2 – 8 in 1940 0 in 2024 Total HDD (since July 1) 1483 1636 2815 in 1977 1115 in 2017 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 0 0 8 in 2022 0 in 2025

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2025-01-31

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2025-01-31

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2025-01-31

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2025-01-31

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2025-01-31

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”